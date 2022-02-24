WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority has released the details of its 2020 audit, a clarifying document in an ongoing investigation against three administrators placed on leave last October.
A letter from the organization’s auditor, Marcum LLP, dated Oct. 13, 2021, informed the WHA of “instances of non-compliance” which were causing delays in the audit’s completion. They also formally notified the Board of Commissioners that immediate internal action needed to be taken or their federal oversight body, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, would be notified.
In response to the letter, WHA retained the law firm Whelan, Corrente, and Flanders to conduct an investigation, which, according to Chairman Michael Houle, should be completed within the next few weeks.
The Oct. 13 letter was the correspondence that prompted the investigation and paid leave for then-Executive Director Robert Moreau, Human Resources Director and Executive Secretary Katrina Lapierre and Security Director Roger Biron last October.
The agency’s finance manager at the time, Vasiliki Milios, was given the position of interim executive director, which she still holds.
In the letter from October 13, 2021, Marcum outlined the three situations of non-compliance and their timelines. The instances were security contract procurement (bid-rigging), improper procedure for employment contraction, and unauthorized payroll changes.
The auditors found that in March 2020, Biron, security director at the time, had informed one interested security bidder, Securitas, how to phrase their proposal and to “include the fact that payment has to be cash or company credit card,” even though that payment practice is not accepted by the WHA.
The second security bid by NES Solutions LLC came in at $20 per hour less than the Securitas, and was awarded the bid without any recorded approval from the board. Aggregate payments to NES were left out of vendor reports more than once over the course of the year, but they were once again retained by the WHA in January 2021.
The threshold for yearly security spending is $250,000, and smaller not-to-exceed thresholds had been passed by May of 2020. By May 2021, 14 months after hire, NES had been paid $659,865.
The second instance of noncompliance, improper employee contraction, occurred in January 2019, when Marcum stated there was “possible abuse of the trust of the Board of Commissioners by the executive director” when Moreau put forward a new contract for himself when he was only one year into his contract at the time.
With his newly proposed contract, Moreau would be executive director for three years, commencing on Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022, with an automatic three-year extension to Dec. 31, 2025 and a third automatic three-year extension to Dec. 31, 2028. HUD does not allow for contracts beyond five years.
Additionally, before the new contract was approved the maximum value of severance payout of his base salary was approximately $255,000. After passing his new contract, the value of the severance payout of his base salary was approximately $1,277,000.
The third instance of non-compliance, payroll changes, included four unauthorized increases throughout 2019, including a merit increase of 21 percent to Lapierre’s base pay, approved by Lapierre and Moreau. Marcum found no evidence that this pay increase was approved by the Board of Commissioners.
Soon after, Lapierre and Moreau also approved a merit increase of 14.21 percent to Biron’s base pay. There was also no evidential approval from the Board of Commissioners.
The full audit from Marcum details these non-compliances and includes a corrective action plan submitted by the WHA. A release from WHA Chairman Michael Houle stated that the investigation by Whelan, Corrente, and Flanders should be complete within a month, and he declined to comment further until that report is released.
