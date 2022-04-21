WOONSOCKET – The months-long investigative saga into administrators at the Woonsocket Housing Authority continued last Thursday, April 14, with the pre-deprivation hearing of Roger Biron, director of security.
In a letter given to the WHA Board of Commissioners last October, then-executive director Robert Moreau and Katrina Lapierre, executive secretary and human resources director, in addition to Biron, faced allegations that included improper bid procurement, unauthorized pay raises, and exceeding the cap of a security services contract by more than $600,000.
Moreau’s contract and employment were terminated by the BOC on April 7. The BOC cited material misrepresentation to HUD, the WHA’s federal oversight body, as one of the main for-cause factors in their determination. Moreau’s attorney said they would be pursuing further litigation. Vasiliki “Celia” Milios will remain interim executive director at this time.
Biron, who is represented by the Teamsters Local 251 union, faced a different procedure than Moreau last Thursday. Nick Williams, business agent for the Teamsters Local 251, and Elizabeth Wiens, a Rhode Island attorney who commonly represents unions, were both present for Biron’s hearing. Biron declined to comment himself, instead allowing Wiens to speak to the BOC on his behalf.
Biron began working for the WHA in 2011 after working at the Woonsocket Police Department for 23 years and retiring as a detective, Wiens told the BOC. He took on the role of assistant director of security while Moreau was director of security and facilities. In June 2018, when Moreau took over as acting executive director, Biron became acting director of security and facilities, although he did not have the experience or certifications that qualified him to care for facilities. In March 2019, Moreau became the executive director, and because Biron lacked the experience needed to run facilities, a new job title (director of security) and list of responsibilities were created in conjunction with the union.
In March 2020, according to Wiens, Biron was asked to find bids for a 24/7 security service, as directed by Moreau. Though it was not explicitly in his job descriptions to put out bids, collect bids, or talk with bidders, “he did it anyway without complaint,” Wiens said. Wiens also noted that Biron was not responsible for completing purchase orders, only signing off on invoices for already-performed services. Wiens also noted that Biron’s job, as he understood it, was to oversee all contractors and WHA personnel who provided security services or training for the organization. She then went through the allegations against him one by one and refuted them.
The first allegation against Biron was that he explicitly directed one potential bidder, Securitas, via email, to include the fact that their payment had to be cash or company card, which would have disqualified them as a bidder per WHA regulations. Wiens pointed out that the email included the phrase, “per our earlier conversation,” which referenced a discussion they had over the phone, and implied that Biron was only encouraging Securitas to include information relevant to the bid in the bid itself. In their final bid, they ended up submitting that they could accept payment by “cash, check, or company credit card.” Securitas ended up bidding at a price of $45/hour, which was significantly higher than the $25/hour contract the WHA ended up choosing.
The second allegation was that Biron continued to authorize payments totaling around $684,000 on a $44,000 service contract. Wiens told the BOC and Milios that Biron did not approve any spending prospectively, and that he was not under the impression that he had the authority to speak on how long the contract should have been in use. Additionally, Wiens said that Biron had a conversation with Moreau where Moreau continued to request security services on a week to week basis, and in an email, the WHA procurement officer, Susan Castrataro, told him not to worry about the spending cap.
The third allegation was that Biron signed off on contractor invoices that included 200 additional security shifts, which Wiens expressed some confusion about, adding that the purchase order was for a $25/hour rate that Biron continued to sign off on as the contractor, NES, continued to supply security guards. “We’re not aware of any overtime being paid,” she said. “Nobody got time and a half.”
The fourth allegation was that, when soliciting proposals for supplemental security services, Biron only received two bids and never responded to the lowest bidder, signaling that there was only one bid. Wiens conveyed that Biron doesn’t recall getting the email, doesn’t recall seeing it, or absorbing it. When he was shown an email from him to Jet Security at the investigation deposition, he said, “Yeah, that appears to be an email from me.” Wiens said that at some point Biron did reach out to Jet Security, and that he had no reason to not have forwarded it on.
“At best it was an error and it was not intentional,” Wiens said.
The final allegation was that he received and accepted pay raises exceeding $17,000. Although Biron admitted they were inconsistent with his contract, Wiens said he didn’t realize they were inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement. Their general argument was that the pay raises were given in order to adjust for an improperly calculated salary when Biron was given his directorship.
Wiens made the point multiple times to the BOC that instead of filing a grievance when Biron was asked to act outside of his job description, he just kept working and tried to go “above and beyond.” However, the point was made by the WHA that Biron himself was the union steward, which, as director, would be a violation of state labor law.
“To suspend Mr. Biron, to drag his name through the mud … is over the top, unnecessary, and cruel,” Wiens said, mentioning that Biron has been blacklisted from doing detail work with the WPD. “The worst thing he did was drop the ball on receiving an email,” she said, adding that he does not deserve to be fired.
Tim Cavazza, interim attorney representing the WHA, advised the BOC to enter the meeting with an open mind, deliberate as a board, and make a recommendation for Biron as a board.
Discussion from the BOC focused on teasing out union procedures and the responsibilities for procurement. Milios, who served as WHA finance director before stepping up as interim executive director, explained that it’s routine and regular for directors to request quotes from contractors. “If there’s an RFP (request for proposal), it goes out of procurement. In this case with security, it was a request to get quotes, not an RFP,” Milios explained.
However, the details of the purchase order that was eventually exceeded were not made known to Biron when they were designed. The purchase order for the contract that was capped at $75,000 and exceeded by $600,000 came from the WHA procurement office, was signed by Moreau and compiled by Castrataro, sent to accounting, went back to Moreau for approval, and then the original was sent to the vendor.
Through discussion, it was revealed that the pay raises that Biron received were in an effort to correct the fact that his salary had been modeled after a Section 8 security director’s 35 hour-per-week-salary when Biron was working 40 hours per week. However, Chairman Michael Houle pointed out that those raises were given when the WHA didn’t have a finance director, and when they did get one, they weren’t told about it.
Houle requested a motion to recommend termination for Biron, but it was not carried by the rest of the board.
BOC member Thomas Calouro, who was quiet at Moreau’s hearing the week prior, expressed firmness, in addition to nuance, about taking responsibility in leadership positions. “When you reach a stage of accepting a position of director, that responsibility comes with a culpability,” he said. “I don’t see that there’s a director skillset there,” Calouro said of Biron, but said that he wanted to allow Milios to make whatever final decision she sees fit.
Calouro made the motion that the board should recommend up to and perhaps including termination for Biron at the discretion of Milios. That motion carried and passed 6-0.
Milios told The Breeze she will be fact-checking and reviewing the provided documents before making a final determination regarding Biron’s employment with the WHA.
