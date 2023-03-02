WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority will hire a temporary executive director consultant as the search for a permanent director continues.
According to the WHA’s legal counsel, two candidates are interested in the position who are highly qualified and have credentials that are certified under HUD. During Tuesday’s meeting, WHA Chairperson Michael Houle said it’s important to go forward with a candidate even without the board conducting a formal interview.
“We’re running out of time,” he said. “We need to get bodies in here.”
Former Commissioner Arthur Benoit’s seat sat empty during the meeting of the troubled agency, as according to Houle he officially resigned from his position last week. Questions on the validity of the appointment of Michael Dubois as a commissioner have not been officially answered by WHA attorneys as officials continue to bicker over appointments.
During Tuesday’s meeting, The WHA also authorized employees to perform specific duties, currently being done by the retiring WHA procurement officer and which were also completed by the former interim executive director. The WHA’s current procurement officer, Susan Castrataro will serve her last day this week.
Castrataro said bringing in a consultant who could also bring in additional part-time employees to help could cause issues for the WHA. The board is also looking for a new finance director, and has an internal job posting that has yet to see any applicants.
Commissioner Nicholas Gassey urged employees at the WHA, who were in mass attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, to apply for the leadership positions, as he had seen their dedication to the WHA and their hard work.
“It’s always good to hire from within,” he said.
The WHA also authorized Commissioner Lucienne Cote to go over a memorandum of agreement with their attorneys to figure out additional compensation for three WHA employees who agreed to temporarily execute additional duties.
