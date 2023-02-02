WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Monday to discuss and approve extending their deadline to receive applications for a full-time executive director.
Vasiliki Milios has been serving as the acting executive director since late 2021.
Chairperson of the Board Michael Houle said of the 15 applications that the WHA received, many of them had zero experience or enough qualifications to even be considered.
“So that’s my suggestion, I’m going to be seeking another several weeks, two or three to hopefully reach out and get additional applications for this position,” he said.
Milios attempted to go into closed executive session with the board on Monday on another matter, and was told by Houle to leave.
Commissioner Lucienne Cote expressed her frustration at not sitting down as a board to discuss plans and decisions on seeking a director, saying she didn’t agree with Houle’s decision to extend the application period.
“We have a person who’s been doing it for 16 months, and all of a sudden she’s not good enough?” she asked.
Cote added that she couldn’t say more, as the board had met in closed executive session for more than an hour after Houle had asked Milios to recuse herself prior to the discussion.
Milios said she is currently working three jobs as executive director, including overseeing human resources and overseeing her original position as finance director. Board member Steve D’Agostino, Woonsocket’s public works director, said that the director has been acknowledged for the hard work she does, but there is no harm in going out to look again for a qualified candidate.
“We have some questions that are unanswered, and we’re going to get them answered,” he said.
Cote said the time they previously spent bringing people in for interviews, including Milios, was a waste, and if they had taken care of hiring a full-time executive director back in October, they wouldn’t be in the predicament they are in now. D’Agostino said he wasn’t ready to hire someone at the time.
“You have your opinion, I have mine,” he said.
D’Agostino said it will be “just much more special” when they make a decision on who the new executive director will be. The board approved the move to seek applications for 30 more days, with Cote voting no.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.