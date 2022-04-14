WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners voted to terminate the contract and employment of Executive Director Robert Moreau on Thursday, April 7. The vote comes after a months-long administrative leave where Moreau and two others were removed from their duties pending the investigation’s results.
Over the course of three hours, the BOC heard Moreau’s statement, and, step-by-step, discussed and voted on each charge that would be cause for termination, per his contract. Although the validity of his contract was in question, the WHA’s interim attorney, Timothy Cavazza, led the WHA through votes that would qualify under the “discharge for cause” terms of the contract, ultimately terminating it. Cavazza then led the BOC through a vote to terminate Moreau as an at-will employee.
The misconduct was brought to the BOC’s attention in October 2021, when an audit by Marcum LLC found evidence of improper procurement and contract overspending, an employment contract that conflicted with HUD policy and/or recommendations, and unauthorized pay increases.
In March 2020, Security Director Roger Biron was asked by Moreau to procure bids for a 24/7 security service to help mitigate risk factors from COVID-19. The winning company, North East Security Solutions was issued a $44,000 contract and a do-not-exceed spending amount of $75,000. A second procurement request was put forward in 2021, and NES was renewed. By the time their contract had ended in May 2021, NES had been paid roughly $684,000.
In the hearing on April 7, Moreau maintained that no one in the finance department had at any point communicated the overspending to him, despite his signatures appearing on documents, which he did not deny signing. In his testimony, he said that his decisions were driven by the authority the previous BOC had given him to care for the residents under the WHA.
“COVID-19 took everyone by surprise,” Moreau said. “At the beginning, we had no idea how long COVID was going to be here. When the contract began, we had no idea we would need 24/7 security for over a year.” He added that they were more focused on the issues going on, running a housing authority, making sure residents were safe, and the ongoing HUD audit at the time. Moreau also maintains that it was the finance department’s responsibility to alert him over the overspending.
Moreau also said that the BOC received regular notifications about bills, and that the chairman of the BOC would go to his office and sign off on the check register.
Cavazza and the BOC leaned on the charge of “material misrepresentation” when assessing Moreau’s wrongdoing. Moreau had written to HUD, the WHA’s federal oversight agency, and said that he had no knowledge of the overspending on the contract, despite material evidence showing Moreau’s signature on financial statements listing the total amount of spending.
“In his capacity as executive director, he’s not only responsible for things that were spoken to him verbally,” Cavazza told the BOC. “Lying is a cardinal sin. It is a material misrepresentation that warrants termination.”
The investigation report, put forth by the law firm Whelan, Corrente, and Flanders, made note of Moreau’s contract as well. His first contract as executive director was granted in 2018. In his testimony, Moreau said that he had never negotiated or written a contract before working for the WHA. He had worked on collective bargaining agreements, but not personal contracts. He told the BOC that he had looked at two prior executive director’s contracts and written his own without a lawyer, and the BOC filled in the blanks that he missed. Moreau said that he thought this was an acceptable way to reach an agreement on an employment contract.
In 2019, knowing that his contract was up for annual evaluation, he submitted a new contract. “I didn’t see anything wrong with wanting to work at the housing authority for as long as I could,” Moreau testified. “From my perspective, there is nothing wrong with loving your job and wanting to keep it as long as you can. Nothing about the 2019 contract was a secret.”
Moreau gave the contract to the BOC, which included a three-year term with two three-year extensions, totaling up to nine years. They voted to approve it at the time, with one dissenting vote from BOC member Steven D’Agostino.
The final investigative report from Whelan, Corrente, and Flanders, expressed concerns about the length of the contract being in line with HUD policy, as well as the fact that termination without cause could require a $1.3 million payout on Moreau’s contract term. However, Moreau said in his testimony that HUD policy gives a two-year contract recommendation, but that it’s ultimately up to the housing authority to issue the contract.
The third incident of misconduct from Moreau cited by the investigative report pertained to unauthorized merit raises to Roger Biron and Katrina Lapierre, which Moreau authorized without seeking BOC or HUD approval. Biron, who is a union employee, was not eligible for merit raises outside of his union agreement, according to Cavazza. Lapierre’s raises were given as a result of her work on the HUD audit, which was still ongoing at the time.
Moreau told the BOC on April 7 that the WHA has never had a merit budget or policy that dictates how to handle merit raises, and that he was never told they were outside of his job description. He also made the point that the WHA did not overspend in the budget as a result of the raises he issued.
Moreau had served for 23 years in the Woonsocket Police Department, and 13 years at the WHA without any disciplinary action. “At the end of 2021, with a $14 million reserve, we were operating successfully,” Moreau said. He closed his testimony with the point that until Michael Houle, chairman of the current BOC, was appointed in May 2021, he had never had any performance issues, been disciplined by the board, or had any trouble of any kind.
Shortly after Houle was appointed to the board, Moreau told the BOC that Houle came to his office and said that they had a history together, and there would be a fresh start, but that he doesn’t forget. The history that Houle was referencing was that Moreau helped to lead a police union vote of no-confidence in Houle’s leadership as WPD chief of police in the 2000s.
Moreau took this conversation with Houle as a threat, and reported it to HUD and others within the WHA at the time. “Things went downhill very quickly for my career here,” Moreau testified, adding that the issues at hand only became issues after Houle came aboard – otherwise, they would have been brought to the BOC long before 2021.
The BOC voted 6-0 to terminate Moreau’s contract for cause, at which point they were able to vote on whether or not to terminate him as an at-will employee.
BOC member D’Agostino expressed discomfort at speaking about Moreau’s job performance in an open session more than once. Cavazza, WHA interim attorney, pointed out that Moreau has the right, through the Open Meetings Act, for board deliberations about his job performance and character to be discussed and voted on in open session.
The BOC was generally quiet throughout the process, with Houle being the most vocal in seeking termination based on cause as identified in discussion.
The vote for termination of Moreau’s employment at the WHA ended with 5-1 in favor, with D’Agostino dissenting. The Breeze asked him why he voted no, and he declined to comment, saying it was “a personnel matter.”
On Thursday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m Roger Biron will go before the WHA. Katrina Lapierre, an at-will employee, may be denied the chance to speak before the BOC votes whether or not to terminate her employment.
Moreau’s lawyer, Carly Iafrate, has stated that they will be exploring and pursuing further litigation.
(1) comment
An interesting story to be sure, but full of holes. I'm left wondering about many of the issues brought up. First, the Board voted to fire Mr. Moreau because a security contract was bid incorrectly and extended incorrectly. Assuming that is true, is this cause for termination after more than 30 years of honorable service?
Next, there is no mention that the security services were not provided and there is no mention that there was any collusion between Mr. Moreau and the security company, so is is not true that security services were needed? Is is not true that the procurement arm of the WHA, the accounting division and others in leadership, to include the Board of Commissioners knew of the contract and if so, did they sign off on the payments? My impression is that either they had signed off or certainly should have known of these payments.
Also, the article states that Mr. Moreau's contract was somehow flawed, but I'm struck by the fact that the Board of Commissioners voted on his contract and only now, years later they are somehow claiming that the contract is invalid. How is that? Did they not vote on it? There is more to this story and I'm sure that in the coming months the rest of the story will emerge.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.