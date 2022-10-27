WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Oct. 19 to discuss and interview candidates for the position of director.
Since last October, Vasiliki Milios has acted as the interim executive director after the Board of Commissioners placed the WHA’s previous director, Robert Moreau, on administrative leave. Moreau, along with Human Resources Director and Executive Secretary Katrina Lapierre and Security Director Roger Biron, were also under investigation by the hired firm of Whelan, Flanders & Corrente.
The firm found through their investigation that there was improper contract procurement, employment contracts and unaccounted for pay raises that “revealed a series of disturbing failures by some members of the senior leadership of the WHA” as well as other violations against HUD policies. At the time, the three members said the investigation was a proposed “witch hunt” after Lapierre made the claim that this only happened because Houle wanted to get revenge because of a conflict that dated back to the early 2000s.
In April, HUD had sent a letter to Milios questioning the legality of conflicts.
Board Chairperson Michael L.A. Houle told The Breeze that he can’t go into specifics when it comes to discussing the candidates, but a total of four candidates were interviewed during the Oct. 19 meeting.
“They come from different backgrounds. One was more social services, another one was more the business side of it. One comes from the banking side of it, like our acting director now.”
Houle said he has emailed the rest of the board to figure out when to meet next in deciding what direction they want to go in, whether that’s continuing interviewing more candidates or making a decision. For now, he said, Milios will continue to serve.
