Woonsocket Housing Authority
The Woonsocket Housing Authority headquarters pictured on Social Street.

 Breeze photo by Lauren Clem

WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority met on Oct. 19 to discuss and interview candidates for the position of director.

Since last October, Vasiliki Milios has acted as the interim executive director after the Board of Commissioners placed the WHA’s previous director, Robert Moreau, on administrative leave. Moreau, along with Human Resources Director and Executive Secretary Katrina Lapierre and Security Director Roger Biron, were also under investigation by the hired firm of Whelan, Flanders & Corrente.

