WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners has released its final report from Whelan, Corrente & Flanders regarding the investigation into prior conduct by Executive Director Robert Moreau, Executive Secretary Katrina Lapierre, and Security Director Roger Biron.
The report finds egregious wrongdoing, but the three employees in question say there’s another side to the story and maintain that they were subjected to a witch hunt.
The investigation was initiated last October by Michael Houle, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, following a letter from the accounting firm Marcum, LLP. Marcum provides annual financial audits for the WHA, and notified the BOC of irregularities in prior financial documents. Marcum instructed the BOC to take immediate action, which resulted in Moreau, Lapierre, and Biron being placed on administrative paid leave. Whelan, Corrente & Flanders were retained to conduct an independent review.
The investigative report addressed topics of improper contract procurement, employment contracts and unaccounted for pay raises that “revealed a series of disturbing failures by some members of the senior leadership of the WHA.”
It goes on to say “These failings were characterized by a near-complete disregard for HUD policies and WHA rules, regulations, and budgets, coupled with senior leaders’ repeated disavowal of any responsibility and deflection of blame to others.”
Throughout this process, Moreau has maintained that this investigation was started by Houle as a means to get revenge for a conflict that began in the 2000s when Moreau led a police union vote of no-confidence against Houle, who was chief at the time.
Lapierre also spoke to the “smear campaign” being led by Houle, and told The Breeze that she does not believe the BOC understands the role that Houle is playing in the investigation. Since she was put on paid leave last October, Lapierre said she has been compiling a list of violations by Houle and Interim Executive Director Vasiliki Milios since they took the helm.
“If this is so egregious, then what they’re doing now, HUD should step in,” Lapierre countered.
Houle was appointed to the WHA in May 2021, at which point he started asking questions about recent administrative conduct. He told The Breeze. “All I did was ask questions. If you want to believe I’ve been holding this 14-year vendetta, you need to go talk to someone. That’s ludicrous,” he said.
The first concern stated in the investigation, improper contract procurement, refers to procurement of a security contract beginning in 2020 and continued into 2021. Biron, security director at the time, was asked to procure bids for an extended security contract. The bidder, North East Security Solutions (NES), was accepted with a do-not-exceed contract amount of $75,000.
After a second request for procurement was put forward in 2021, there was a second, competing bidder to NES, to whom Biron never responded. Additionally, the report states that he “misrepresented to procurement that the only bid he had received was from NES, on the same terms as set for in its 2020 contract.”
At the end of the NES contract in May 2021, they had been paid roughly $684,000, “unbeknownst to the BOC.” This amount exceeds the annual budget of $250,000 for security spending. The report also states that it was the responsibility of the executive director (Moreau) to keep the BOC informed, which he did not.
Moreau told The Breeze that the amount of money spent never crossed his desk, and that it was up to the finance department to keep a record of that spending. Biron declined a request for comment, on advice of counsel and union representatives.
The investigation’s second concern is in regard to Moreau’s contract, which he brought before the BOC less than one year into his three-year contract. The new agreement would begin a new three-year term, with two automatic three-year renewals, bringing the contract length to nine years. This is in violation of HUD policy. Additionally, a “for cause” termination would require a unanimous vote from the BOC, rather than majority approval, and upon termination without cause, the WHA would be required to pay out Moreau’s salary for the duration of the contract and all extensions, totaling a severance as high as $1.3 million.
Moreau claims that it wasn’t his idea to bring a new contract forward, it was a former BOC member’s idea, and that the subject was broached because they wanted to be able to keep him on longer.
“That report does not reflect exactly how this went down,” he said.
Lapierre added that the report reads as though she were culpable for whether or not Moreau’s contract was legal. Ultimately, she said, that discussion was between WHA counsel, the BOC, and the executive director. Her responsibility was to type up the contract and send it to attorneys, not determine its legality.
The final area of concern includes multiple questionable payroll changes, notably in regard to Biron and Lapierre. In 2019, both of them received raises to their base pay, and denied responsibility for any inconsistencies in the budgets that may have resulted. Biron testified that his raise was Moreau’s idea, and that he had no idea if they were consistent with the budget. Lapierre also “denied that she had any responsibility to ensure that raises were made in compliance with the operative Personnel Budget,” even though she was director of human resources at the time.
Lapierre pointed out what she said are areas of incorrect information in the timeline put forward in the report, specifically regarding a HUD Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report. This, she says, is evidence of a one-sided investigation that refused to engage with other evidence she provided.
The conclusion of the investigative report states that Moreau, Lapierre, and Biron “repeatedly violated HUD policies and WHA rules, regulations, contracts, and budgets. As a result, the WHA has already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorized expenditures, and it remains at risk of losing more than $1 million more depending on the outcome of potential litigation about Executive Director Moreau’s nine-year severance claim.”
Moreau said lawyers did not take into account any of the evidence he provided in his deposition, and that the investigative report was opinionated and one-sided. He also expressed frustration that no one is talking about the $3.5 million he saved for the WHA in 2021, when he responded to a HUD audit regarding mislabeled funds from a previous executive director’s tenure. Instead of returning $3.5 million to HUD, they returned roughly $21,000 for one ineligible project.
“They’re picking on me for a few hundred thousand when millions were saved through my hard work,” Moreau told The Breeze. “It’s mind-boggling that this is getting lost.”
Lapierre expressed disbelief at the WHA’s unwillingness to communicate. Once the trio was put on leave in October, they were never informed as to why they were being investigated. At no point did anyone sit down and ask them what had happened, she said.
The next step in this process includes an appearance by Moreau, Lapierre, and Biron in front of the Board of Commissioners. The dates of those meetings are still being determined.
There’s a lot to unpack here. First, as a citizen of Woonsocket I’d like to have the mayor answer this question: Why was Mr. Houle appointed to the WHA Board after resigning in disgrace from the police department? He isn’t a city resident, has no college degree and had zero experience in housing authority matters prior to being appointed chair of the board. Were there no other qualified candidates? Next, if Mr. Moreau engaged in all of the unethical conduct they’re accusing him of, where was the oversight of him? Does that not fall to the Board and if so, why did they not do their job? The article states that Mr. Biron was asked to procure bids for a contract, but does not the WHA have an accounting division? In nearly all organizations a request for proposal (RFP) procurement is handled by them and not by someone outside of that division. Again, where was the oversight of the procurement process?
Next, the issue of Mr. Moreau’s contract is laughable; are we to believe that he was somehow able to rewrite his own contract without the Board accepting it? Is he so devious that he was able to fool every member of the Board? There is more to this story, I hazard. The same can be said for Mr. Biron’s pay raise – it falls to the Board to have oversight of these issues and it seems to me they failed in their duty. I’m sure more is to come regarding the many issues brought forward in this article and my questions. I’ll stay tuned for, as Paul Harvey famously said “the rest of the story.”
