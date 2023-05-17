North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi shakes hands with Alisha Zhuang, a freshman at North Providence High School, after she is inducted into the Mayor’s Youth Commission in a ceremony held at the high school on Monday. With the mayor are Parks and Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers, Rep. William O’Brien and School Committee member Gina Picard.
North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi shakes hands with Alisha Zhuang, a freshman at North Providence High School, after she is inducted into the Mayor’s Youth Commission in a ceremony held at the high school on Monday. With the mayor are Parks and Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers, Rep. William O’Brien and School Committee member Gina Picard.
Nicandro Pistacchio, a senior at North Providence High, is congratulated by Mayor Charles Lombardi after being inducted into the Mayor’s Youth Commission. Waiting in line to offer congratulations are Representative William O’Brien and School Committee member Gina Picard.
Judy Akid, a senior at North Providence High School, is congratulated by Representative William O’Brien after she is inducted into the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission. Next to Representative O’Brien is Mayor Lombardi and Parks and Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers.
Danielle Carey, who has been a member of the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission for nine years, is given a picture of the current members as she is leaving for a position at the Bristol Warren Regional School.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Students in this year’s North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission have been nothing short of extraordinary, says adviser Jeannie Vickers, the town’s recreation director, seeing problems and tackling them head-on.
“It’s been an incredible year,” said Vickers after a ceremony Monday where 45 youth were celebrated for attending more than 80 percent of meetings this year and participating in more than half of all events for community service.
Students Monday, part of the “pandemic class,” spoke often of the great mental health challenges they faced in growing up through a pandemic and then the stress of catching up on learning when they got through it. The commission partnered this year with Lyubov Boguk, of Struggle 2 Strength in North Providence, with students learning weekly from this volunteer expert who simply wanted to give back, said Vickers, and they also took the issue to their school, making change where they saw it was needed.
“They recognized the change in their own lives, and they set out to fix it,” she said.
Students presented Boguk with a proclamation and flowers for her work, which included teaching them mindfulness and meditation.
These students, with their actions, essentially told many of the adults around them to wake up to the issues they were facing, and addressed them themselves, said Vickers.
“What a great legacy to leave behind,” she said.
Vickers said the commission first started by Mayor Charles Lombardi after he came to office more than 15 years ago routinely draws between 45 and 60 youth per year, despite no recruitment on her part. Lombardi had such foresight to see what it could become, she said.
Student after student Monday spoke of how much they learned through the Mayor’s Youth Commission, sharing camaraderie and developing new friends, volunteerism in the community, and the best part of all: free snacks. Several older and departing members said they wished they gotten involved in the commission earlier.
Meghan Witt, who led the group with fellow students Julianna Rodrigues and Domenic Intrieri, said she joined the commission as a 7th-grader when she needed service hours. She said Vickers and others have pushed her out of her comfort zone, what the commission is best known for, while always providing a welcoming and safe environment. She spoke of favorite volunteer efforts, such as We Share Hope and Pumpkins in the Park, noting that there were a great number of freshmen in the room at North Providence High School to be able to carry on the work.
Danielle Carey, former commissioner and adult adviser concluding her final year, said she has been part of this group for so long, it’s now part of who she is. She said it’s taught her so much, and she’s lucky to have been part of it, encouraging everyone to stay involved.
Commissioner Muhammed Khan, showing how truly extroverted he’s become after being the opposite during his junior year, joked about how Intrieri first dragged him there in handcuffs and continued right on with the wisecracks. He said it was an amazing experience working alongside old and new friends under the three student leaders, and he became far more energetic and confident as a result.
Senior Kendal Beffre spoke of a similar experience, joking that a friend offered her a ride home only to take her to the commission, what some might see as a kidnapping but others a chance to make memories they otherwise never would have made, she said.
Also in attendance Monday was Gov. Dan McKee, a close friend of Lombardi’s. Lombardi, who again got shout-outs from students, reminded the audience how he started the commission after visiting Cumberland and seeing an active one there at the time.
