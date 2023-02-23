365 Great Road
A 350-square-foot home at 365 Great Road in Lincoln.

 Breeze photo by Sofia Barr

LINCOLN – Officials are debating the best use for a small building at 365 Great Rd.

A Jan. 19 Breeze article reported that Sharon, William and Amanda Almeida went before the Technical Review Committee after submitting a zoning application to convert 365 Great Road from an office space to an appointment-only dog grooming business.

(3) comments

nofuss
nofuss

Neighbors probably don't want "doggie"issues. I don't see a problem with a grooming salon being there. It definitely has had many small businesses there. The country store was a booming business when it was there.

Valleyreader
Valleyreader

What is all this fuss about? That building has housed multiple businesses. There is a hair salon across the street.

Thomas Ficca
Thomas Ficca

It was "OK" to use as commercial office space , but not as a small dog grooming business ! Something is terribly wrong here! Let them have the small business. Someone with more money must have plans for that property !

