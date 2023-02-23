LINCOLN – Officials are debating the best use for a small building at 365 Great Rd.
A Jan. 19 Breeze article reported that Sharon, William and Amanda Almeida went before the Technical Review Committee after submitting a zoning application to convert 365 Great Road from an office space to an appointment-only dog grooming business.
At that meeting, members discussed whether or not the 352-square-foot accessory dwelling unit is large enough for a business, and whether or not the addition of the business is in line with the town’s comprehensive plan. The TRC ultimately gave the Almeidas a positive recommendation to the Planning Board.
During the Feb. 7 Zoning Board meeting, the Almeidas discussed their application seeking a use variance, which is an approval to use property in a manner that is not permitted by a municipality’s ordinances. In this case, the desired use of the property is a business, but in a residential area.
The Almeidas say they want to change an existing non-conforming commercial accessory building from an office to non-conforming dog grooming business.
Since 365 Great Road is in a residential zone, Lincoln ordinances declare that a property can’t be changed from one non-conforming use to another, and can only be changed to a residential use.
The building at 365 Great Road has gone from business to business, never being used residentially, for at least 50 years, according to officials. This means previous businesses did not get permission from the Zoning Board.
Both the Zoning Board and the TRC agree that a 352-square-foot space is too small to be a home, but there is no explicit evidence of that. If it can be proven that 365 Great Road is unlivable, that would be cause for the Zoning Board to override their ordinances and grant permission for the use variance.
Solicitor Anthony DeSisto argued that it’s not about the size of the building, but the size of the land, so it doesn’t matter that the building is too small to live in because it can be demolished and a bigger unit can be built.
DeSisto also said that since 365 Great Road shares a lot with a single-family home, the use of the land is fulfilled, and therefore 365 can technically remain useless.
“My heart says yes,” said David DeAngelis, chairperson of the Zoning Board, “but I’m stuck at that standard.” DeAngelis said a use variance hasn’t been granted in about 16 years.
Ultimately, the Almeidas asked for a continuance. The discussion as to whether or not they can make the space into a dog grooming business will resume at the March 7 zoning meeting.
Neighbors probably don't want "doggie"issues. I don't see a problem with a grooming salon being there. It definitely has had many small businesses there. The country store was a booming business when it was there.
What is all this fuss about? That building has housed multiple businesses. There is a hair salon across the street.
It was "OK" to use as commercial office space , but not as a small dog grooming business ! Something is terribly wrong here! Let them have the small business. Someone with more money must have plans for that property !
