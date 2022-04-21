WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Heritage Canal District Commission gave its long-awaited presentation to the City Council on Monday, outlining stackable tax incentive programs that may attract developers to downtown Woonsocket as well as their vision for the area’s revitalization.
Councilor Denise Sierra introduced the commission’s chairman, Albert Beauparlant, as the “altruistic son of the city,” who has brought Woonsocket “beyond her eight miles.” Beauparlant helped organize the 100th and 125th city celebrations, which brought more than 20,000 and 30,000 people downtown, respectively, and has championed Woonsocket and its history for decades. He was also recently named Franco-American Man of the Year.
In the presentation’s introduction, Beauparlant spoke to the feasibility study that has been prepared by the commission over the past six months, highlighting two major assets to the city: the Blackstone River and historic Main Street.
The WHCD vision incorporates a canal into the Blackstone River in Woonsocket, and capitalizes on the hospitality-based tax breaks that would bring heritage tourism to the city. Attorney Jessica Deese outlined the stackable tax credits available to Woonsocket’s downtown area, dubbed “The Gold Zone” by the commission, which is qualified for these tax breaks by its 40 percent poverty rate.
The New Market Tax Credit is available federally, and it gives up to 39 percent tax breaks for developments in hospitality, including hotels, retail, restaurants, and agriculture. The Federal Historic Tax Credit is up to 20 percent, with almost every building downtown qualifying for it, and the State Historic Tax Credit is 20 to 25 percent. All of these tax credits are stackable.
Additionally, the Gold Zone is qualified as a Federal Opportunity Zone, where, 10 years after development, there are no new capital gains taxes for developers. Deese told the council that large corporations such as CVS tend to look for Opportunity Zones when they consider new development. The proposed project would also qualify for the U.S. Department of Transportation Green Building Grant, as downtown will be considered a place where driving isn’t really needed, and the green buildings will water greenways and youth gardens planned by the commission.
Finally, the Rebuild RI Tax Credit may exempt projects from sales tax on construction materials, particularly with hospitality and tourism projects. With all of this projected development, Deese told the council that they’re estimating $105 million of income from new residents who come to Woonsocket, and mentioned that the project would bring $500 million of development to downtown.
Paul Satas, an architect and professor at New England Tech, walked the council through proposed features of the new downtown, modeled after Amsterdam and the San Antonio riverwalks with walkable waterfront and canal bridges. The new development would include reviving rail service to Woonsocket, adding a boat launch for recreational purposes, adding green space to building roofs, and building a 125-room hotel that would connect to the Museum of Work and Culture. They envision installing a pond and skating rink downtown, retail and commercial development, and styling it all after the familiar mill buildings that have been in Woonsocket for over a century.
At the end of the presentation, Michael Dubois, who had earlier in the meeting outlined the parameters of the Gold Zone to the council, dragged a small, potted tree and placed it in front of Council President Daniel Gendron’s line of sight. Beauparlant handed out apples to the mayor, directors, and councilors present, and said that though a tree may not have apples for five years, you still need to plant the seeds to get the fruit.
At the end of the presentation, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt thanked everyone on the committee for their effort, and said she was eager to meet with the committee leaders and investors to see what those investments may be.
The council will ultimately choose whether to continue on with the project. The current commission will continue to develop details in the coming six months.
All these Woonsocket politicians care about is wasting money on the Main Street area... The rest of Woonsocket is a neglected DUMP with trash , litter, nip bottles, masks etc EVERYWHERE!!! I could care less about Main Street ... Most of the buildings on Main Street are falling down (literally) and should be razed... STOP WASTING MONEY!!!
