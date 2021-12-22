NORTH PROVIDENCE – Thanks to a series of grants, two North Providence school libraries will soon be transformed into 21st century learning spaces.
Whelan Elementary School has obtained a $20,000 grant through the Moms of Marieville and Jim and Denise Doogan, while North Providence High School secured a $73,000 Champlin Foundation grant for its library media center.
Administrators at both schools shared their plans for the libraries with the School Committee last Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Whelan Principal Amanda Donovan, joined by library media specialist Jodi Graziano and kindergarten teacher Gabrielle Silva, said the redesign of the school’s library is already started.
The project started with a team of teachers, who came together with the common goal of transforming the library into a multi-purpose library/media center that provides students with more opportunities for learning and collaboration.
“We wanted this new space to really be a learning hub, or really the heart of our school,” Donovan said. “The students shared our vision and helped design their ideal library; and Jim and Denise, and the Moms of Marieville made that vision come to life.”
The $20,000 will help them complete the first phase of the project. The second phase will include updating classroom libraries and technology. With help from the PTO, they’ve raised $4,000 to help with the second phase.
Donovan thanked the teachers and students for their investment of time and energy, noting that Graziano has taken a lead on the project and “put in many hours of work.”
“She’s organized, unpacked and built shelving … all kinds of things for this new space,” Donovan said.
They’re still waiting on some shipments of furniture, which have been delayed, but she said they’re looking forward to opening up the space to the community when it’s completed.
They say they’re hoping to spark students’ love for reading and learning, as well as engineering and STEAM with the redesign, which will include mobile and stationary shelving.
The students will have access to a variety of literary genres, after providing input into what they’d like to see. There will be a reading nook, and a new circulation desk for the librarian.
“The big change that we wanted to make is having a designated maker space, so science and engineering could be a focus,” Graziano said. There, students will be able to “build, create, design, explain and find solutions.”
There’s also an observation station with a fish tank and a small shark. Unfortunately, the first shark passed away, but Graziano said the tank provides opportunities for real-life research and scientific observation.
Graziano said they want the space to be an inviting place to foster community, providing a connection between book fairs, family book talks and after-school book clubs.
There are plans for a student artwork display. The engineering club will meet in the renovated space, and students are advocating for a new writing club.
“The kids are really enjoying the space already, and hopefully when we get all of the furniture in and we’re up and running with the technology it’ll be an even better space,” she said.
The library at North Providence High School is also slated for renovations, thanks to a $73,000 Champlin Foundation grant obtained by school administrators.
They had applied unsuccessfully for the grant last year, but Assistant Principal Kathleen Lisi decided to try again.
“To her credit …” Principal Christen Magill began, “… this is a testament to her and her hard work and dedication to North Providence.”
The goal is to transform the space into “more than a library.”
When senior school officers were asked about their ideas for the space, they talked about a collaborative place, “like a real media center,” Magill described.
“They envisioned these going away behind us,” she said, pointing to the tall shelves behind the podium. “They indicated they’d prefer low stacks, and being able to see around the library, with more technology and better technology.”
They’re hoping to add a tactile touch screen, and to have a moveable seating area, where teachers and students can come and work in a collaborative workspace with flexible, comfortable furniture.
The long-term plan is to move the circulation desk into the center of the room. Work has begun on removing the large stacks and downsizing the library’s volume, since a lot of the materials have been digitized.
“We’d like it to be a community space that we’re proud of,” Magill said. “Our library is beautiful, and we’d like to further beautify it and really make it a 21st century space.”
“We’d also like it to be a place during lunch that’s bustling with students who are sitting in these high café tables and low-top tables, and in places where classes can come in and work together collaboratively with pull-apart seats,” she added. “Really, to have it be our showpiece.”
