SCITUATE – The near extinction of the American chestnut tree left lasting impacts on American life and culture, said Linda Kornatz of the Scituate Preservation Society, who sees similar loss happening in the woods behind her Scituate home.
The Scituate Preservation Society is hosting a one-night event this Thursday, “Loss of the American Chestnut,” that explains the history of the chestnut tree and why its blight in the early 1900s was one of the most catastrophic events in the ecological history of the United States.
The American chestnut’s native range went down the eastern United States, including Rhode Island, with an estimated 200 million acres, according to Kornatz. Trees could live between 400-600 years, and it was very fast-growing.
Kornatz said the American chestnut was described as the “perfect tree,” for its fast-paced growth, large stature, many uses and, of course, its chestnuts. In forests, the trees would grow tall and straight and were perfect for creating beams for building, and when in pastures they grew out wide and provided much-needed shade.
“People used it for homes, barns, railroad ties, kindling for fires. But not for fires, history said it cracks and pops a lot, so it might set a cabin on fire,” Kornatz said.
A major use for the tree, besides lumber, was to feed livestock its chestnuts. Kornatz said farmers often let livestock graze freely on fallen chestnuts.
First spotted in 1904, an airborne fungus accidentally made its way to America from Asia, causing cankers and sores on the trees, and ultimately leading to their death.
“By 1950, 99.99 percent of the chestnuts in the U. S. were dead. It was really fast. Like 4 billion trees were killed. That was the most devastating disaster for the forest,” Kornatz said.
But it was not only the trees that suffered. The American chestnut was a huge part of the economy in New England at the time. Many families used chestnuts as currency at the time. People were able to go to the forests, collect chestnuts, and sell or trade the chestnuts for food or wares.
“When they lost the chestnut, it was a really big deal because a lot (of people) could not afford to feed livestock. They lost their livestock. They lost their living. It was devastating,” Kornatz said.
Kornatz recalls growing up in Washington, D.C., where vendors sold roasted chestnuts on almost every corner.
“We were always buying chestnuts and bringing them home,” Kornatz said.
Chestnuts were an integral commodity to American culture, Kornatz said.
Chestnuts held such a stronghold in American history for many years – think chestnuts roasting on an open fire at Christmas, Kornatz said – that its repopulation is being studied across the country and by many organizations.
“Loss of the American Chestnut” begins with a PBS documentary about the history of the American chestnut and the results of its loss. Following the film, local author, furniture maker and joiner Mark Luzio will speak about the American chestnut in early American homes. Luzio’s presentation will include period-appropriate tools used to demonstrate techniques used when restoring historic homes and furniture.
In addition to the documentary and Luzio’s presentation, representatives from the joint Rhode Island and Massachusetts American Chestnut Foundation will present their work on restoring the American chestnut through biotechnology and genetics.
While American chestnuts are still present on the East Coast, the blight still affects any tree before it reaches adulthood, Kornatz said.
“They’ll talk about where there are chestnuts planted locally that they are watching and monitoring,” she said.
Kornatz sees the loss of the American chestnut and the similarities she is experiencing in her backyard. She said first, the elm trees died from the Dutch elm disease. Then, the oak trees died from a caterpillar infestation. This year, she said the ash trees are dying.
“It happens so incrementally that you don’t really notice it. But these blights are scary. If you really think about your history, and your chestnut blight, it happened so fast that you have to keep it in mind. It could happen again,” Kornatz said.
“Loss of the American Chestnut” begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Historic Grange #39 at 706 Hartford Pike. The SPS suggests a donation of $5 for non-members to attend.
