SCITUATE – The near extinction of the American chestnut tree left lasting impacts on American life and culture, said Linda Kornatz of the Scituate Preservation Society, who sees similar loss happening in the woods behind her Scituate home.

The Scituate Preservation Society is hosting a one-night event this Thursday, “Loss of the American Chestnut,” that explains the history of the chestnut tree and why its blight in the early 1900s was one of the most catastrophic events in the ecological history of the United States.

