LINCOLN – The Whipple-Cullen housing project continues to cause excessive sediment and water run-off onto nearby properties, according to officials.
At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Councilor Bruce Ogni noted the ongoing flooding and extensive damage of Quinnville residents’ yards as a direct result of the Whipple Cullen Project.
James Seymore and John “Zachary” Fenner of Quinville again appeared before the council to express their dismay, which has been building since at least July of 2021, saying things have only gotten worse.
“What I saw shocked me,” said Councilor Pamela Azar. “Something definitely has to be done immediately, it’s been too long.”
Seymore has lived on Avenue D for more than 40 years, and said he has no issue with the volume of water from the project, but he does have a problem with the silt. He said Ken Bock, the developer on this project, has made a “tremendous effort to try to curb this problem, but the bottom line is nothing has worked.”
Seymore said the depth of silt on his property is between six and eight inches. According to the Department of Environmental Management, they own the stream and Seymore owns the property on either side of it.
“DEM told me if I take a wheelbarrow with a shovel and dig up some of that sand and spread it in my yard, they’re going to fine me,” he said, “but what has been deposited on my property has literally ruined my property.”
He said he has tried to seed at least three times around the stream, but when silt and mud come down, it covers the seed and kills it. He said his land used to absorb water, but now can’t because it’s “so choked off from mud.”
Seymore said he worries that years down the line when the Whipple-Cullen project is completed, his yard will still be suffering and the flooding will spread to his home.
Town Administrator Phil Gould suggested establishing a bond to protect residents if something happens 10-15 years from now. This would be referred to the Planning Board, which is also concerned about the project.
“I should not be taking the hit for this because someone is trying to do a multi-million-dollar project,” said Seymore.
Bock said the reason for the excess silt and mud is the lack of vegetation surrounding the Whipple-Cullen project, and that once the project is complete, issues will dissipate.
The developers are laying seed for grass, which, if the weather continues to be mild, can grow in as soon as six weeks once it is germinated.
“Last time I was before the Town Council was because an enormous deluge came through my yard,” said Fenner. “It was an accident for sure, but one I believe could have been avoided if the stormwater retention, not building houses, was the top priority.”
Since that time, Fenner and Seymore said theyhave had to deal with severe flooding on more than four occasions.
Fenner referenced Rhode Island Soil Erosion and Sediment Control Handbook, which states that “drainage shall be directed away from structures intended for human occupancy.” He referred to the “violations” part of the handbook allowing the town engineer to halt a project if it causes a hazard or endangers human life or property.
“This has to work…if it doesn’t, then I have to do something to make the project stop,” said Ogni. “I’m going to make sure this thing gets resolved.”
The council turned the issue over to the town administrator to arrange a meeting with the DEM director and the legislative delegation.
New consultant hired
The town this week hired grant writer Lisa Andoscia of Rosewood Consulting, someone who has had a great deal of success acquiring grants in nearby communities.
Gould said that despite Andoscia working with various others, there is no competition for grants.
As an example, he referred to the “Take It Outside Grant,” where NP and Smithfield both received $100,000, Cranston got $250,000 and Cumberland received $75,000. Working without Andoscia’s help, Lincoln received $25,000 for the same grant.
“She’s identifying needs and going after the money,” said Gould.
The Town of Lincoln will be paying Andoscia and Rosewood Consulting $800 more per month than Cumberland is, for a monthly salary of 4,800 and a total of $57,600 per year.
“I foresee a very good collaboration between herself and our leadership team,” Gould said. “I think this will be a great service for the town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.