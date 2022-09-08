GLOCESTER – When one can do something the very best, says David Silva of Who Cut the Cheesecake in Chepachet, that is what you should do.
Silva, a Glocester resident, said he’s mastered cream cheese cheesecakes after playing around with a pumpkin cheesecake recipe he found in a cookbook gifted to him when he was a teenager.
Now, Silva sells his miniature cheesecakes by the hundreds in a variety of flavors in his new shop at 1195 Putnam Pike. He sells more than 1,000 miniature cheesecakes each week to local residents, and distributes many more in restaurants in Massachusetts.
Who Cut the Cheesecake features more than 30 flavors of cheesecake, with different options daily as well as monthly featured flavors. He said this week will feature tiramisu cheesecake with mascarpone cheese.
Silva first made cheesecake in his teens from his recipe book, but thought it could be better. He played with the recipe and formulated his own, which he claims is the best cheesecake, light while still being packed with flavor. He began selling cheesecakes in high school in Cumberland, but put the business on hold before graduating in 2004.
Silva said he picked the hobby back up in 2020 for his co-workers in Worcester, where he is an emergency medical services professional. He said he posted a video on YouTube, now removed, where he made his “perfect” cheesecake, and it gained hundreds of views within a few hours.
“One worker, a firefighter, asked me to make one. I said I’d only do it if I made 10. All 10 sold out in a day,” he said.
Business picked up again, and Silva and his crew made more than 100 cheesecakes per week for a year. He sold his cakes to restaurants and other wholesale and individual customers.
“Every week, more and more people continued to order,” he said.
Silva made his cakes at a church, but realized he needed a larger space. He said he took a short hiatus from making cheesecake in 2021 after the death of a Worcester police officer. During that time, he said more and more people asked him when he would start his business again.
He saw the space open next door to Aegean Pizza at the roundabout in Chepachet, and quickly jumped at the opportunity.
“I call it Glocester-style cheesecake,” he said.
Local favorites for cheesecakes include peach cobbler, Irish cream, lemon-blueberry, strawberry shortcake and pumpkin. There are dairy-free options that sell out fairly quickly, he said.
“That’s where it all started,” he said.
The shop tries to stick to cheesecake, though he added his wife’s cake pops and there is coffee and ice cream available as well. Who Cut the Cheesecake also sells Good as Gold coffee, roasted in Worcester, in regular and pumpkin blends.
Only one other person knows his cheesecake recipe now, Silva said, his lifelong best friend and co-chef Jay Tetreault. As for the name, Silva said his father helped him come up with it.
Who Cut the Cheesecake is open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Silva said he hopes to expand his hours soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.