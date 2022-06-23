WOONSOCKET – While most high school students are closing out the school year by turning in last minute assignments and returning Chromebooks, Woonsocket High School class officers have been busy organizing donations to give back to the community. For the past year, officers from grades 9, 10, and 11 have been working diligently to put together baskets of goodies for the frontline workers that support the residents of Woonsocket.
Advisors Allison Bouley and Jessica Wheaton said they strive to help students understand the importance of giving back. “We felt it was important to impress upon the kids that it is so meaningful to give back to those around you, whether that be buying a prom ticket for someone who cannot afford it, donating a few caps and gowns to graduating seniors, or showing our appreciation for the frontline workers who never stopped showing up,” Bouley said.
Class officers came back into school after the conclusion of exams to deliver the baskets to the Woonsocket Fire Department and the Landmark Medical Center COVID-19 unit. Freshman public relations officer Mina Antunes was proud to be able to give back.
“It has been a hard year on the community. Our first responders never stopped working hard to make sure we were safe. We wanted to give back to them as a message of kindness and generosity for their services,” Antunes said.
Sophomore Vice President Matthew Cusson was also invested in showing his gratitude. “In our current time, it is far too easy for people to forget that we are still in fact in a pandemic. Our frontline workers are still selflessly working around the clock to protect and help those in need. These baskets are the least we can do to show our gratitude. We must never forget about everything they do and sacrifice for us on a daily basis. We owe it to them.”
