PAWTUCKET – This city is being cluttered worse than ever by cars being left in local neighborhoods for weeks on end, says City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, who’s working with police to come up with some type of a solution to the issue.
During a council meeting last Wednesday, July 20, Wildenhain said he’s been receiving a steady stream of phone calls complaining about the situation, and he understands their frustration. Pawtucket has a lot of tenement houses, he said, and “more and more people are coming in with more and more vehicles.”
Space is becoming quite limited, he added, “and some people aren’t cordial when it comes to that space, they think it’s their own.”
After talking to police, Wildenhain told The Breeze, it’s clear that enforcement is difficult due to state regulations. He said he’s going to have discussions on how to strengthen enforcement and not violate state statutes, including possible fines for people that are taking advantage of our city streets.
The difficulty in state law relates to towing of vehicles, he said, as it’s a lot more restrictive on what can or can’t be done.
Wildenhain said Councilor Terry Mercer will help work through some things related to the issue, saying it’s “ridiculous” that councilors are getting these kinds of phone calls.
In some cases, he said, a car is being parked in the same spot without moving for more than a month. This is something the council is going to address in the future, he said, but in the meantime the residents who are doing this should be more considerate of their neighbors.
The man ardently supports the speed cameras. They were installed under false pretenses and if put to a vote the citizens would have said no. We have this forced upon us, something we never asked for.
Dear Me. Wildenhainr. -
I can think of about 100 more important issues in Pawtucket that need to addressed, but what a surprise a politician would rather focus on something that can be used to raise funds via fines. All you are really doing is setting up a new ticketing campaign.
Why aren't you concerned with and doing something about all the discarded mattresses, TV's and furniture everywhere?
Why aren't you concerned with all the city trees with roots lifting the sidewalks up a foot or more causing a safety issue? Why aren't you concerned and doing anything about all the wires tangled up in these trees that haven't been trimmed in a decade with branches rubbing against residents houses and causing damage to screens, windows, and siding?
Why aren't you concerned and doing anything about the trash, nip bottles, blunt wraps and used needles all over the city? Do your jobs for Christ sakes and show a little pride you certainly get paid enough.
How about filling all the potholes, and shoddily repaired construction damage done to roads during constant unfinished "repair projects"?
How about cleaning the cities parks?
How about doing anything about the aggressive panhandlers at every intersection of the city?
How about if instead of diverting 1.8 million from the city budget to give away land so a guy can erect a gaudy statue of a colonizer not 3 miles from where one already has stood for decades if you used those funds to address anything I've mentioned?
Nahhhhh.....Because it's much more easier to deflect away from all these issues by targeting your low-income city residents once again for Pawtucket's latest revenue raising scheme.
Pathetic.
