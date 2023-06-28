PAWTUCKET – City Councilor Mark Wildenhain says he feels strongly that staff at the Paul J. Wildenhain Memorial Animal Shelter need to engage with new volunteers to aid adoptions and improve services.
Wildenhain and members of the council’s animal control subcommittee peppered Administrator Renee Massie with questions about operations during a June 21 forum.
Massie indicated that the shelter now has nine volunteers total, down from 25 pre-COVID, with a few of those having died in recent years.
The lack of volunteers now, says Wildenhain, is a problematic symptom of increasing disconnectedness between the shelter and the community, and the lack of cohesiveness isn’t doing the right service to the animals that stay there.
Wildenhain said one task he would like to see volunteers do is greet visitors as they enter the shelter at Slater Park, someone to make sure that the visitor has a positive experience and doesn’t just “drift around” while they’re there.
Massie said she’s not against that idea, but most people who visit are doing just that, not intending to adopt but to see the animals and/or show them to their children. A staffer at the front desk has all the answers they’ll need, she said, and most people who are actually looking to adopt do so by filling out an online application and then coming in.
Wildenhain said he would like to see adoption numbers approach 95 percent again, and the way that will happen is by better promoting available animals to those looking for them.
When Massie responded that the shelter has had a rate of adopting “100 percent of adoptable animals for 15 years,” the councilman responded that if he didn’t know that, the average person doesn’t, and there needs to be better communication across the board to enhance operations. Material, he said, should be easy to disseminate now that the shelter is back open for the past three months, building a positive relationship with the community.
“We’ve all invested a lot here, and people want to know what’s going on,” he said, adding that he wants shelter staff to start providing quarterly reports on operations.
Wildenhain said he was also disappointed that no one from the shelter showed up to the recent opening of a new dog park in Fairlawn. Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak responded that the lack of attendance was due to her dropping the ball, saying there was a delay in opening plans, and then she never followed up.
Wildenhain reiterated that promoting animals for adoption is good for the animals and the city, and when that didn’t happen for this key event, it bothered him a bit.
Martins Stachowiak said they’re planning another event for the new dog park on the west side of the city, an ice cream social on July 22. Renovations at the city’s other dog park, right around the corner from the animal shelter inside Slater Park, are expected to take much of the summer, and that facility remains closed.
Wildenhain asked about improvements to the shelter website, and was told that there’s a current work order in for those to happen. Massie also described the difficulties they’ve experienced with their social media accounts, explaining how because their Facebook page was created by a former employee and they don’t have proper access, Instagram posts can be posted on Facebook, but they can’t reply to people. She said they’re working on it as part of wider improvements to the website.
Wildenhain again said it’s confusing to know which animals are up for adoption in Pawtucket, calling for a more efficient experience. He repeated that getting a volunteer involved to welcome visitors and make sure their needs are met is the ideal way forward.
Responding to Councilor Yesenia Rubio on the difficulty of landing volunteers, Massie said several have left a name and number, and they will meet with them and take them through the process of a background check and filling out an application.
Massie said the shelter being back open since April has been a positive in giving people reassurance that animals are fine. When they were locked out, she said, they were often left saying, “oh my gosh, what’s going on.”
Martins Stachowiak asked Massie if there’s anything the shelter staff needs, and after a pause, Massie responded that she would like to see some renovations, and that initiative is in the beginning stages. Rubio asked if she can be more specific, and she said not just yet.
The DPW’s Chris Crawley said back in 2021 that much of the shelter’s inner systems weren’t installed correctly, including poor heating design, suggesting that the city might utilize fans to push heat downward.
Massie said at the time that they had to keep the heat set at 80 degrees just to maintain 62-degree temperatures, and that there were also issues with hot water.
The city originally kept design of the shelter in-house, a decision that led to numerous deficiencies. After previously getting only a decade of life out of a 15-year shingle on the roof, the entire roof needed to be replaced and the city recouped $5,000 on the original project.
The Breeze reported in 2011, three years after the completion of the $2.2 million shelter in 2008, that this newest municipal building at the time was also its least efficient, with heating bills of $27,352 in 2009, $28,107 in 2010, and $43,638 during the harsher winter of 2011.
