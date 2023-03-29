PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Animal Shelter’s latest estimated opening date is between April 15 and May 1, leaving City Councilor Mark Wildenhain expressing frustration over another delay.
Wildenhain says he wants the shelter, which has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic, back open and humming with activity as soon as possible, and is urging staff to get it done closer to April 15 than May 1 on behalf of taxpayers.
Shelter Administrator Renee Massie was quoted in a March 15 story saying that the target date they were shooting for was April 1, a month later than the March 1 date Wildenhain had been targeting.
Wildenhain said during a March 22 animal control subcommittee forum that he expects more calls from frustrated residents after hearing the latest updates from Massie.
“I could say something, but I’m not going to,” he said of the updated timeframe given.
Massie said they’re doing their best to get three new employees on board to be able to accommodate a reopening, and six people are now being asked for second interviews to fill the three posts. Background checks then need to be conducted on those chosen for the positions. She said there were many qualified applicants for the three positions from 150 or so total applications.
Wildenhain said he understands that hiring is tough right now, but he also understands the frustration of people who have been waiting for full operations and adoption schedules to return as they were before.
“Long enough’s been long enough too,” he said.
Wildenhain called for a follow-up meeting on April 4 for another update, saying he plans to continue doing so until the doors are back open. He said he also talked to the administration and asked for a grand opening at the shelter when it is open, so everyone knows it’s back and ready for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.