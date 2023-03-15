PAWTUCKET – A “probable” new date for the reopening of the Pawtucket Animal Shelter is April 1, Shelter Administrator Renee Massie told City Council members at their March 8 meeting.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain, chairperson of the animal control subcommittee, responded that he’d wanted an opening by March 1, asking if anything will get in the way of what is now an April 1 start date.
Wildenhain said the shelter has been closed for far too long, and he thinks it’s had a negative impact on its operation. He asked how many animals are there currently.
Massie responded that there are 12 dogs, 12 cats, and four rabbits, and those numbers would have been higher if not for eight adoptions being finalized over the previous weekend. Adoptions remain by appointment only and booked online, she said.
The Breeze reported last month on residents’ frustrations with a lack of adoptions from the shelter, with dogs being held there for long periods of time despite people wanting to adopt them.
Wildenhain asked Massie last week about the shelter staff reorganization that is meant to help in reopening the facility at Slater Park, and she said the jobs have been posted and applicants are being interviewed. She said there have been 150 applications and a very competitive field, with many having extensive experience with animals. She said she’s confident that once the right person is hired, the training process will go quickly.
Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak also asked about getting staff in place by April 1. Massie said the job is posted until this coming Friday, March 17, and then a recommendation will be forwarded to human resources for a decision.
Wildenhain repeated that he plans to talk with the administration about having a grand opening, so the public has full knowledge that the shelter is back in business and open for in-person viewing rather than appointments. He and other members said they want to see a multi-faceted marketing campaign, including with local newspapers and online forums, to get the word out about the shelter being open again. Member Yesenia Rubio said a full communication plan would be nice to have.
Wildenhain asked to schedule another update meeting on March 22 to make sure everything will go off without a hitch for the April 1 reopening.
