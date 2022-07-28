SMITHFIELD – A three-lot subdivision on Williams Road was the first plan before the Planning Board that was affected by new, stricter Department of Environmental Management regulations.
Last Thursday, July 21, the Planning Board approved revised plans for a three-lot subdivision at 82 Williams Rd., that would see two new houses joining the existing single-family home, according to Project Engineer Joe Casali.
Casali said new RIDEM wetland regulations found a new wet meadow area where previous plans placed a shared private access road. RIDEM defines a wet meadow area as a wet field that is generally firm underfoot and at times does not appear as wetlands. They may be seasonally flooded or saturated, and commonly contain sedges, grasses, rushes and flowering herbs.
The RIDEM explains that many wet meadows occupy areas that were once swamps that were used for grazing areas for livestock during colonial times.
“Because of the continual grazing, these areas have not reverted back to swamp, but remain as wet fields or meadows,” according to the RIDEM.
The Williams Road wet meadow is one-tenth of an acre, and has an ecology where animals could habitate and reproduce, said Casali.
“That’s why they find these small areas are so important. Without them, some of the smaller creatures are gone,” Casali said.
Casali said the wet meadow will be protected by a 25-foot buffer, and the larger wetland area at a 50-foot buffer. He said there is now a 20-foot setback for primary structures, such as a home. Neither will be used for drainage.
“The regulations have certainly become more cumbersome in the western part of Rhode Island,” Casali said.
New wetland regulations to state law went into effect on July 1, and were aimed at strengthening wetland protection, providing clarity and predictability while streamlining the permitting process for development and other activities in proximity to freshwater wetlands, according to the RIDEM.
Changes include increased buffers to protect wetlands, including rivers, bogs, marshes, classes of swamps, vernal pools and more.
As such, Casali said developers moved the original driveway to sweep around and away from the wet meadow.
The development requires one waiver to permit a private roadway to conform with Smithfield land development regulations.
The subdivision will not be maintained by the town, said Casali, and will not need snow plowing, trash or school buses to go up and down the private drive. He said the development will be serviced by wells and septic systems, as well.
Casali also reported that there are a couple of cemeteries near the property, but are not within the limit of disturbance.
In other development news, attorney Timothy Kane, representing Earl Grey Estates, said the owners are no longer interested in developing the 43.4-acre site in the vicinity of Douglas Pike and Ridge Road, also known as the Tea Lots.
He said the owners successfully joined more than 900 “ticking time bombs” on non-conforming lots, and are hoping someone will purchase the property. Kane said it is not unusual for owners to create a plan that passes through the preliminary planning stage, and sell it.
“They’re hopefully looking for a willing buyer to take this thing over and bring this to fruition. They are not going to develop the property,” Kane said.
Kane said the owners were married to the property for 30 years, cleared the title, and then struggled to tie the land into Smithfield sewers. He said the owners “aggressively” are trying to sell the lot after “aggressively” trying to tie into sewers.
He said while Smithfield may not be a viable option, the owners are looking into partnering up with a nearby nursing home for the uneasy task of linking up with the North Providence sewer system.
