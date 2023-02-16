LINCOLN– Windmoeller & Hoelscher, a manufacturer of machines for the packing industry, plans on expanding their New England Way location.
The international corporation has be located in Lincoln since 1977, and is responsible for bringing in approximately $250 million annually, one-fourth of the company’s $1 billion yearly profit. The 10-year plan for the Lincoln location is to eventually bring in $400-500 million in revenue per year, according to representatives.
W&H plans to make their warehouse space larger in the back northwestern corner of the building, and create a bigger, more appealing office space in the front of the building.
By renovating and building the office space, W&H is making an effort to attract more employees to the company, since this is their only U.S., said representatives at a recent Planning Board meeting.
Though the Lincoln branch is exclusively sales and service, W&H’s current warehouse space holds pallets to be distributed. Currently, the warehouse holds about $10 million worth of inventory, and W&H is looking to make the space big enough to hold $15 million in parts.
The expansion will slightly encroach on the wetlands behind the property, and the company will be eliminating a number of parking spaces. Despite these conditions, the Zoning Board did not see any issue with the addition. By building on the easement area, W&H is accepting full responsibility for any repairs, piping or repaving if the town needs to go into that area.
Town planners say they expects the expansion to have a minimal impact on the surrounding areas, since W&H owns the property past either side of the facility.
