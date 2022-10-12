PAWTUCKET – As part of the Pawtucket Festival last month, the Pawtucket Foundation hosted a reception at Harvest Kitchen on Bayley Street, part of Art Gallery Tours and the opening of the third Windows on Pawtucket project, which will be in place for viewing for the next year.
Pawtucket Foundation Executive Director Jan Brodie said the foundation has spearheaded both of these events, partnering with the Art League of Rhode Island (Windows) and Gallery Tours (Pawtucket Arts Festival and Arts Commission).
The Windows project has turned Harvest Kitchen into a gallery as well as a café, with 10 artists showing in its windows this year, and it’s become a stop on the five-gallery city tour, said Brodie.
Windows on Pawtucket award winners were announced as:
• First place – Jeanette Staley, of Bellows Falls, Vermont, with her “Octopus” and “Octopus 2,” a collage in ink, chalk and pencil. Her drawings can be seen at 2 Bayley St.
• Second place – Mandy Howe, of Portsmouth, with her “Pawtucket Skyline, Daytime,” two panels painted on hardboard with commercial latex and acrylic paints. Her paintings can be seen at 175 Main St.
• Third place – Scot Wittman, of Philadelphia, with his photographs “WRQ Dancer” and “Rock Jump.” Wittman’s photos can be seen at 175 Main St.
Harvest Kitchen is a local café in Pawtucket that hosts a culinary job training program to help youth involved with the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families.
Windows on Pawtucket is an annual exhibition sponsored by Art League RI and The Pawtucket Foundation. The current exhibition will be on display until late August 2023. For more information and a map of artwork locations, visit https://artleagueri.org/windowsonpawtucket/.
There are 24 artists, 37 works of art, and seven buildings involved, including 10 works of art at Harvest Kitchen at 2 Bayley St. and nine at 175 Main St. (Main Street side). Other locations include 33 Exchange St., 25 Maple St., 238 Main St., 216 Main St., and 210 Main St.
