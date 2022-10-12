PAWTUCKET – As part of the Pawtucket Festival last month, the Pawtucket Foundation hosted a reception at Harvest Kitchen on Bayley Street, part of Art Gallery Tours and the opening of the third Windows on Pawtucket project, which will be in place for viewing for the next year.

Pawtucket Foundation Executive Director Jan Brodie said the foundation has spearheaded both of these events, partnering with the Art League of Rhode Island (Windows) and Gallery Tours (Pawtucket Arts Festival and Arts Commission).

