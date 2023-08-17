Apothica owners Christian Torres and Eddy Sandoval, pictured here at their storefront at Dexter and Broad streets, represented one of two requests that led the Town Council to change a restriction on alcohol service for Sunday brunch in Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND – Restaurants in town are now allowed to serve liquor during Sunday brunch, a change meant to follow common sense in helping them do business, says Jim Metivier, head of the Town Council’s Board of License Commissioners.
The board has approved a resolution changing its rules on closing times, bringing Sunday in line with all other days of the week in prohibiting liquor service between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. only, making all seven days consistent. The previous language stated that service wouldn’t happen before noon on Sunday.
Metivier said many restaurants open at 11 a.m., and Cumberland will now “allow them to serve a glass of wine with lunch on Sunday,” which many communities do. It’s not a huge difference from what happens now, he said, but it could positively impact a number of restaurants.
The change also fixes a flaw in the regulations of not specifying a closing time, said Metivier.
Last call remains 12:45 a.m., and liquor service is closed for the five overnight hours “unless an extension of hours of service is granted by the board.”
Metivier said a couple of people reached out to him about the restriction, prompting him to look it up. He then recommended the change.
One who reached out was the owner of Apothica Cafe, said Metivier, and the other was someone considering the possibility of purchasing the former J. Gray’s restaurant on Mendon Road (The J. Gray’s property is listed for sale at $1.349 million).
Metivier said he suspects the now discarded Sunday restriction traces back to blue laws forbidding entertainment and commercial activities on Sundays.
