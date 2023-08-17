Relaxed restrictions
Buy Now

Apothica owners Christian Torres and Eddy Sandoval, pictured here at their storefront at Dexter and Broad streets, represented one of two requests that led the Town Council to change a restriction on alcohol service for Sunday brunch in Cumberland.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

CUMBERLAND – Restaurants in town are now allowed to serve liquor during Sunday brunch, a change meant to follow common sense in helping them do business, says Jim Metivier, head of the Town Council’s Board of License Commissioners.

The board has approved a resolution changing its rules on closing times, bringing Sunday in line with all other days of the week in prohibiting liquor service between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. only, making all seven days consistent. The previous language stated that service wouldn’t happen before noon on Sunday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.