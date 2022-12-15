Wing Power
Pictured at Wing Power, 5 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, are from left, Frank Davey Sr., Linda Davey and Frank Davey Jr.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Wings are getting spicy in Smithfield with the opening of Wing Power at 5 Sanderson Road, where wings, bar appetizers, sandwiches and more are on the menu.

Owners Frank Davey Sr. and his wife Linda are joined by their son Frank Jr. to bring specially crafted wing sauces packed with flavor to town. Davey Sr. said he previously ran a wing restaurant in Smithfield, Volcano Wings from 1996-1999, where he won awards for his buffalo sauce.

