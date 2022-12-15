SMITHFIELD – Wings are getting spicy in Smithfield with the opening of Wing Power at 5 Sanderson Road, where wings, bar appetizers, sandwiches and more are on the menu.
Owners Frank Davey Sr. and his wife Linda are joined by their son Frank Jr. to bring specially crafted wing sauces packed with flavor to town. Davey Sr. said he previously ran a wing restaurant in Smithfield, Volcano Wings from 1996-1999, where he won awards for his buffalo sauce.
While he enjoyed creating sauces, he said raising children got in the way of restaurant work. Now that his children are grown, he said he. is happy to have a father-and-son endeavor at Wing Power.
“We’re excited. We’re 100 percent ready and super excited to open,” he said.
Wing Power is a sports bar, with large TVs lining the bar with sports paraphernalia on the walls, including a replica of Fenway Park’s Green Monster.
Last Friday, the Daveys confirmed receiving the green light to open after several months of construction.
Davey Sr. still sells his wing sauce ranging from medium heat to extreme, with a heart attack theme named Hot Burn, Hot Attack and Cardiac Arrest. He has made sauces in small batches for years, and sells them online and in the store.
“It’s a new and improved version of my award-winning sauce,” he said.
For the adventurous type, Wing Power has a wing challenge with an even hotter hot sauce where competitors have 10 minutes to eat 10 wings, with no water or milk for relief, for a chance to win a t-shirt and a picture on the Wall of Flame.
For non-spicy options, Wing Power has all the flavors from BBQ, teriyaki, honey mustard, honey chipotle and more. Wings aren’t the only chicken on the menu, which also features chicken tenders and fried chicken chunks.
For non-fried chicken options, Wing Power also offers baked or fried rotisserie chicken.
Davey describes the appetizers as pub food, including bacon-wrapped hot dogs, mozzarella sticks, potato skins, nachos, calamari and more. The menu also features sandwiches such as the Bypass, a grilled cheese with bacon on Texas Toast, and similar heart-stopping choices.
While there are no salads, Linda draws from her Armenian roots with several rice bowl options. On Fridays, Wing Power will expand its selections to bring fish and chips, clam cakes, chowder and fish sticks.
Wing Power also features a full bar.
Wing Power is open Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit www.wingpower.com.
