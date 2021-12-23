Seven winners and two honorable mentions have been selected in The Valley Breeze Bright Lights Holiday Contest, which are included in an online guide to great local displays available online at www.valleybreeze.com this week.
Operations and Marketing Specialist Jess Blackledge and Editor-in-Chief Ethan Shorey decided the winners through a review of submitted photos and video and drive-by visits to the displays. The Best in Show winner receives a $100 gift card to Depaults Ace Hardware in Cumberland, while other winners receive $25 gift cards to other local businesses.
Here are the winners:
• Best in Show – Edward Belmont, 83 Baldwin St., Cumberland
• Most Community Spirit – Bill Brant and family and residents of Windsong Road neighborhood, Cumberland
• Most Creative – Georgette Conte, 13 Chamberlain St., Smithfield (honorable mention: Robert Hinton, 17 Lemieux Ave., Cumberland)
• Best Movie Theme – Keith T., 5 Vista Drive, Lincoln
• The Spirit of Christmas Award – Dennis Laprade, 118 Cottage Ave., North Providence (honorable mention: Deb Rolleri and family, 7 Suzette Circle, Millville, Mass.)
• Best Classic Christmas (with a modern twist in classic holiday colors) – Brian and Maggie Smith, 328 Roland Ave., Cumberland (honorable mention: Emelie Carey, 216 Summer St., Woonsocket)
• Best Youth Display – Chase Austin, 24 Elmwood Drive, Cumberland
“We were so happy to see so many amazing submissions come in, and several categories proved a difficult choice,” said Shorey. “We hope you enjoy driving around to see these displays during this Christmas week.”
Shorey said he was particularly impressed with Austin’s display. His mom, Elissa, said the 23-year-old has been working on the display for a long time. His grandmother teaches art classes in Cumberland, so he made the display at her house so all of the local children can see it.
Participation from Cumberland residents was especially high this year, said Shorey, and he hopes other area communities will meet and exceed those levels next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.