LINCOLN — Lifelong town resident Scott Winslow has been promoted to director of the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Winslow has worked as assistant parks director for about six years. He replaces Alan Moreau, who was hired in 2016 to fill the role held by Paul Prachniak since 1978. Moreau resigned in December to pursue other opportunities, Town Administrator Philip Gould said this week.
Winslow will be working alongside Assistant Director Grace Gervais.
He told The Breeze he’s excited to step into the director role. Though programming during the pandemic can be a bit of a challenge, he said he’s looking forward to the future, and plans to seek input from members of the community on what sort of programs they’d like to see offered.
He said he brings an insider perspective to the director job, having worked in the parks since he was a Lincoln High School student employed as a camp counselor. He said that experience gave him a deeper understanding of the program.
“That experience has been extremely beneficial, to see things from the staff’s point of view, putting them in the best position to succeed,” he said. “That’s been a huge help.”
As he transitions into the role, he said it’s also helped having existing relationships with various community members, organizations, boards and commissions.
That includes the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission and Conservation Commission. Winslow said he appreciates the time members of both commissions spend working to make Lincoln a better place to live and visit.
“Everyone has been super supportive,” he said. Whether it’s the parks commission or a local Little League organization, he said, “It’s good to build relationships with various groups as we all work together to make our community better; the best way to get stuff done is to work together.”
He said he’s open to anyone’s ideas on future programming.
“I can’t say enough about Alan and his basketball program,” he said of his predecessor. “He really lifted that, and I want to keep that going. We never had a basketball program, and he brought it to a whole new level.”
The programs aren’t only tied to sports, with offerings such as chess and yoga and a hope to add more adult programming in the future.
Besides programming, he said he’s also seeking input on possible park improvements. His plan for now is to listen.
“We’re fortunate in Lincoln to have so many great parks in town. We want to keep maintaining and improving them so that they can be welcoming places for people in the community and visitors,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.