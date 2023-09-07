SMITHFIELD – With interest from the nonprofit group Gemini Housing, the Smithfield Town Council this week approved a request for proposals for the sale of the William Winsor Elementary School for potential conversion to affordable housing.
According to a memo from Town Planner Michael Phillips, there has been considerable interest in the building, located at 562 Putnam Pike, from several developers and institutions that hope to convert the property for a variety of uses, including affordable units.
“Gemini Housing, the development arm of the Smithfield Housing Authority, is certainly interested in the building for this type of conversion,” Phillips wrote.
The minimum bid on the property, which is approximately 30,000 square feet on 1.22 acres, is $2.3 million with alternates considered based on the number of affordable units provided.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town has received numerous phone calls on the building from for-profit schools to housing agencies. He said the request for proposals is the best approach to start to see what developers are proposing and bring it back to the council.
“And also to not allow the building to stand empty as long as it could potentially be,” Rossi said.
Town Councilor Sean Kilduff said he is excited to see what could be coming down for possibilities.
The Northern Rhode Island Collaborative allowed its lease of the building to expire in June. Representatives from the NRIC, a nonprofit corporation made to educate students with unique needs, decided to dissolve in May when several school districts voted to leave the collaborative.
Based on the recently revised Comprehensive Community Plan, the town structured the sale of the property to include affordable housing. The plan outlines the rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial buildings for housing, and the need to identify non-residential properties appropriate for conversion to residential uses for low-to-moderate-income housing by nonprofit agencies.
The RFP proposes a quality development of the area for appropriate uses such as affordable housing, educational institutions, or a mix of uses such as professional offices, medical offices or institutions, management organizations, financial institutions and the like.
Town Solicitor Anthony Gallone said that once responses come in to the RFP, the Town Council will view them and decide if it is a good fit for the town before awarding any. He added there is a scoring system to help them decide on a proposal.
The developer is responsible for all costs associated with meeting zoning requirements, obtaining necessary relief, or, rezoning the property into an appropriate zone.
The school was built in 1930, and Smithfield took possession of it in 1954. The property, named after a town resident who served Greenville for more than 30 years, functioned as an elementary school until 2021.
Proposals are due by 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Smithfield Town Hall, 64 Farnum Pike.
