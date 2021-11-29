PAWTUCKET – The city’s Winter Wonderland holiday event returns this weekend, opening this Saturday, Dec. 4 with a 4 p.m. Santa Parade in Slater Park. Tree Day setup is planned for Thursday, Dec. 2. Lights and decorations for Winter Wonderland will be up throughout December.
Visitors will be asked to wear masks only in the carousel, and visitors who haven’t been vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask with Santa.
The event portion of Winter Wonderland runs Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12, from 4 to 8 p.m. each evening, with entertainment and other festivities. Billed as a fun family event, the display is open for viewing through Jan. 1. There are 650 decorated Christmas trees, 20 Victorian houses, numerous light displays on the ground and in the trees, and The Night Before Christmas Lane. Last year, COVID forced everything except the lights and decorations to be called off.
In 1999, two women had an idea to create a Christmas event to be held in Pawtucket’s Slater Memorial Park. The idea grew into Pawtucket’s Winter Wonderland. With the approval of the mayor at the time, James Doyle, a volunteer group was recruited, and Winter Wonderland was formed as an organization in conjunction with the city. The free event, held the first two consecutive weekends of December, has continued to grow, with a waiting list for memorial trees each year.
Visit Pawtucket’s Winter Wonderland on Facebook for updates on the event.
