Winter Wonderland
Some of the signs used in the decorating of Winter Wonderland.

 Breeze photo by Robert Emerson

PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers.

Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking out, and Mrs. Claus’s kitchen, a new building with Mrs. Claus making cookies with elves at the table.

