PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers.
Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking out, and Mrs. Claus’s kitchen, a new building with Mrs. Claus making cookies with elves at the table.
“On Dec. 3-4 and 10-11, from 4 to 8 p.m., the roads will be closed to through-traffic to allow families to safely walk through our display to view all of the decorations, listen to Christmas music, take great pictures and make great family memories that will last forever,” states a release.
People continue to love Winter Wonderland for many reasons, Goff said, primarily because it’s something fun to do with one’s entire family that doesn’t cost a fortune. If one chooses not to do the $5 hayride or pay for other items, it can be free, she said, but hot dogs and hot chocolate are only $2 apiece.
The event has 650 memorial trees, more than 100 light displays, 20 Victorian-style houses, multiple “40-foot LED mega trees,” a read-along “Night Before Christmas” display, and more.
Trees, starting with ever-popular tree day on Dec. 1, are decorated in memory of loved ones. People don’t need to wait in line that day, said Goff, as the entire process happens very quickly, and they’re able to knock the line down in about 18 minutes or so. If someone shows up at about 12:15, she said, they’ll get right in.
Official Wonderland Meteorologist Kelly Bates is back in 2022, this time representing her new employer ABC6.
Opening night on Dec. 3 will also feature Mario Hilario from NBC10 as grand marshal of the Wonderland parade, with the Tolman High School marching band, Dance Attitude students, Alden Harrison Dance Studio, and Santa Claus along with additional local groups. The parade concludes at the Looff Carousel where everyone will join Mayor Donald Grebien, Bates, Machowski, Goff and other dignitaries for the lighting of the display.
Take a walk through the trees, decorative houses and light displays, and also take a stroll down Night Before Christmas Lane and look through the windows for scenes from the story and a push-button to hear the story. There is an 18-foot Wonderland snowman and the eight-foot Wonderland sign.
Visitors are encouraged to stop at the many photo sites to become a snowman or gingerbread man or holiday lady.
For a small fee on festival nights, visitors can go for a hayride, children’s train ride or carousel ride. In the entertainment tent, there will be free entertainment provided by talented students and adults from the area, said Goff. The food tent has hot dogs, snacks and cookies for sale at reasonable prices, she added. Bring cash for certain offerings.
In the boat house there will be visits with Santa and a 5 x 7 printed picture with Santa, if desired, cash only.
On non-festival days, the display will be lit each night from Dec. 4 to Jan. 1 until 9 p.m. for driving through or walking.
