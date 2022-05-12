CUMBERLAND – Life in Cumberland Animal Control has been so busy, says Animal Control Officer Shelby Boudreaux, that there are days where she barely stops moving, and sometimes can’t get to all of the follow-up work she would like to.
Boudreaux now has some help, after the Town Council approved the hiring of an assistant animal control officer, Nicole Cioffi, of East Greenwich, last week.
Cioffi, who has a criminal justice degree from the New England Institute of Technology, previously worked as crime analyst for the Cranston Police Department, and has volunteered for the Cranston Animal Shelter last year. She will help Boudreaux with all aspects of day-to-day operations.
Cioffi told the council she’s grateful to Boudreaux for advocating for the position, saying she met Cumberland’s ACO while interning in Cranston.
Boudreaux, who began in her position last fall, noted that she’s been working long days and has been asking for an assistant for some time.
“The calls are through the roof,” Boudreaux later told The Breeze, and the busyness is not accurately reflected in the number of adoptions completed, the total Cumberland animals at the shelter the town shares in Lincoln at any time, or the total number of animals returned to owners.
There are loose dogs, injured cats with wounds of unknown origin (Charles the cat will be put up for adoption sometime next week), dog and cat bites, calls for dead or injured wild animals, vicious dog hearings, and so many others, she said. She recently completed her 92nd report since Jan. 1, she said, and that number of reports doesn’t come close to equaling the total number of calls she’s gone on.
The Cumberland Monastery is the top spot for calls about loose dogs, she said, and she would love to have more time to do random drives around it to make sure dogs are leashed as required by ordinance.
Boudreaux said she’s not exactly sure why there’s been such an increase in activity, but said it could partly be due to the impacts of the pandemic and the fact that so many people acquired pets and those pets weren’t properly socialized for so long.
Many pet owners don’t seem to be up to speed on the need to have proper vaccinations, Boudreaux said, even with the number one concern of rabies. After the dogs are held and receive the rabies shots, the ACO follows up to make sure the dog is properly licensed, another step many owners don’t realize they need to take, said Boudreaux.
Wildlife calls are also out of control, she added, especially as the town continues to see trees taken down for development. Injured animal situations require a call to wildlife rehab.
It’s not just Cumberland seeing such a busy season as the weather gets warmer, said Boudreaux, but other communities such as Smithfield and Cranston are also swamped even with multiple ACOs on board.
Many people don’t realize how much an ACO does, she said, including responding to remove a dead animal in the road in part so other animals don’t try to eat it and also get hit by a car. They’ll also stop to remove an animal if they see it while driving by.
Reports are important so she can look back to say where she was and when on a certain date, she said.
For calls about live animals, such as baby birds or squirrels, they’ll call the wildlife clinic, she said. Along with everything else, officers have to find time to get back to the shelter to clean, feed, and medicate animals, as well as follow up on calls.
With Cioffi on board, Boudreaux said, she can do a lot more follow-ups as they seek to provide the best possible service to the town of Cumberland, including following up with animal hospitals and making sure someone is a good pet owner.
Boudreaux said it’s difficult to compare the total number of reports or calls with the volume of past years, as record-keeping wasn’t a point of emphasis prior to her arrival.
