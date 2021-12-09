SMITHFIELD – Keep cars in garages, close to homes or in well-lit, secure areas to prevent the theft of a catalytic converter, says Smithfield Detective Lt. Cory Carpenter.
Carpenter said the town, like others, is seeing an uptick in incidents involving catalytic converters. He said low-emission vehicles or hybrid models have more valuable catalytic converters than solely gas-driven vehicles, due to the fact that they’re made to prevent more toxic pollutants than others.
Thieves target specific model vehicles with the most valuable catalytic converters, including large vehicles where the undercarriage is easily accessible, cars with dual exhaust where more than one is available, exotic vehicles, and hybrids.
Catalytic converters are attached to the exhaust system in cars and convert toxic gases and pollutants caused in a combustion engine by catalyzing a chemical reaction to create less toxic chemicals. Despite its obvious value to the environment, they are built with precious metals, mostly from the platinum group, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.
Carpenter said those metals are worth more than gold.
One ounce of gold is valued at $1,790 as of Dec. 6, while an ounce of palladium is $1,784. Rhodium is valued at $11,400 per ounce and platinum at $942 per ounce.
Thieves often make a couple hundred dollars on the converters, sometimes more for larger vehicles.
“The Smithfield police are being vigilant. Officers know what kinds of clues to look for during motor vehicles stops,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said police research the robberies and talk with scrap yards to learn of repeat catalytic converter scrappers. He said detectives work together to identify thieves and bring them to justice. Unfortunately, he said, there are a lot of thieves out there.
Carpenter said thieves face charges of larceny motor vehicle parts, which is a felony. Conviction for second and subsequent convictions under Rhode Island law is imprisonment for no less than one year and no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000, or both.
Carpenter said Smithfield has been luckier than others with such incidents this year, and has only seen a few in town over the past few months. He said catalytic converter robbery is a national trend, though he said it is more common in economically disadvantaged areas.
“Thieves are realizing how easy it is to do. It can be a valuable trade depending on how many you’re stealing. It’s quick; bad guys can do a couple in a night,” he said.
Carpenter said some people may notice falling pipes under their vehicles before trying to start the car, but for many, the robbery isn’t discovered until turning the car on and hearing the exhaust.
“The person will get in the car and the car is suddenly really, really loud,” said Kenny Beaumier, of Route 5 Auto Repair.
Some customers come in thinking a part fell from the exhaust, only for Beaumier to be the bearer of bad news that the converter was stolen. On average, replacing a converter is around $3,000, he said. Thieves using reciprocating saws often cut off before and after the start of the converter, causing more damage.
Insurance often covers the theft, past the deductible if applicable, he said.
“At the end of the day, some end up totaling out the car. It’s a real shame because a lot of them have good bodies, but the repairs cost more than 75 percent of what the car is worth,” Beaumier said.
Beaumier said the catalytic converter theft trend is cyclical, and he can remember it happening about 10 years ago. He’s owned his shop for 45 years, and said he’s seen it all.
This new cycle of thieves is most likely due to people being out of work due to COVID, and the price of precious metal going up, he said.
For thieves who know what they’re doing, stealing a converter can take under a minute, he said. He recently replaced a stolen converter from a van at a local church, an act that was completed in no time.
Beaumier said in his experience, thieves go for cars in apartment complexes where there are dozens of cars or places with hidden or hard-to-see parking spaces.
“Anywhere not out in the open,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.