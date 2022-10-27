CUMBERLAND – Incidents of domestic violence continue to rise in Cumberland, where cases are expected to be up nearly 50 percent since 2019. Though there are far fewer acts of sexual violence, those have also risen, with a projected increase of 240 percent.

There were 95 total domestic violence incidents in 2019, according to police, a decline to 82 during the COVID lockdown in 2020, then an increase to 104 cases in 2021. Through the first six months of 2022, there were 75 incidents, putting the town on pace for 140 incidents on the year.

