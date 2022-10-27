CUMBERLAND – Incidents of domestic violence continue to rise in Cumberland, where cases are expected to be up nearly 50 percent since 2019. Though there are far fewer acts of sexual violence, those have also risen, with a projected increase of 240 percent.
There were 95 total domestic violence incidents in 2019, according to police, a decline to 82 during the COVID lockdown in 2020, then an increase to 104 cases in 2021. Through the first six months of 2022, there were 75 incidents, putting the town on pace for 140 incidents on the year.
With sexual assaults, there were five incidents in 2019, eight incidents in 2020, 10 incidents in 2021, and nine incidents through the first six months of 2022, putting the town on pace for 17 incidents this year.
Cumberland has clearly not been immune to the increase in domestic violence and sexual assaults, say officials, which is part of the reason the town is entering an agreement with the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center to hire a domestic and sexual violence law enforcement advocate in an amount not to exceed $65,000 for one year.
Along with a resolution authorizing Mayor Jeffrey Mutter to enter the agreement using American Rescue Plan Act funds as allowed, the Town Council last week also passed a resolution again recognizing October 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Cumberland.
Sarah King, community outreach coordinator for the town, told the council the town is trying to be proactive and keep the conversation about domestic violence going all year. This is a problem the entire community needs to address head-on, she said.
King credited Chief of Police Matthew Benson, as well as former Chief John Desmarais and Deputy Chief Douglas Ciullo, for prioritizing the response to domestic violence. She said the issue continues to be deeply important to her.
She said domestic violence impacts more than 12 million Americans each year, with intimate partner violence accounting for 15 percent of all violent crime. One in three women and one in four men in the U.S. report having experienced domestic violence, stalking, sexual assault or physical assault by an intimate partner during their lifetime. In Cumberland, according to Kids Count data, children were present for nearly 30 percent of domestic violence incidents.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 23 percent of females and 14 percent of males who experience physical violence, rape or stalking experience it between the ages of 11 and 17, and if one experiences it then, they’re likely to have it happen to them again, said King. Patterns then tend to repeat themselves, she said.
Prior to the pandemic, Cumberland shared a pair of advocates through the BVAC with Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls, using funds through the Victims of Crime Act. But with funding dramatically decreased at both the federal and state levels, there is now only one advocate for all four communities.
The Law Enforcement Advocate Program is designed to establish a trusting relationship with survivors and provide seamless wraparound services to them, according to the resolution, with police departments not equipped with personnel to provide social service support. COVID greatly exacerbated the problem, increasing isolation, job insecurity, financial difficulties, limitations of resources and support networks, and limited access to courts and protective orders.
According to Benson, the advocate bridges the gap between domestic violence victims and police, attending court hearings, helping with restraining orders, and creating work safety plans, among other tasks.
Councilors Tim Magill and Bob Shaw asked if the advocate paid for by Cumberland will be serving only Cumberland, and Mayor Jeff Mutter responded that it’s a good question. He said they’ll get more answers, but it’s quite possible that the advocate would also be helping people from other communities. Shaw noted that if there’s an hourly amount to be paid to the advocate, there might be money left over at the end of the year to use for the next year.
Mutter noted that the $65,000 figure is a “not-to-exceed” figure, so there’s no guarantee that the town will pay that amount.
