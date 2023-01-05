Scouters Hall
Scouters Hall in North Smithfield is planned to be converted into a new multi-generational center.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

NORTH SMITHFIELD – With funding now in place, North Smithfield is re-creating Scouters Hall on Main Street in Slatersville into a modern community center.

A Dec. 23 news release from Congressman David Cicilline announced that North Smithfield will receive $4 million to turn Scouters Hall into a “senior/multigenerational facility” through Rhode Island’s 2023 spending bill.

