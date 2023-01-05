NORTH SMITHFIELD – With funding now in place, North Smithfield is re-creating Scouters Hall on Main Street in Slatersville into a modern community center.
A Dec. 23 news release from Congressman David Cicilline announced that North Smithfield will receive $4 million to turn Scouters Hall into a “senior/multigenerational facility” through Rhode Island’s 2023 spending bill.
“You know, I can’t thank the congressional delegation enough,” said senior advocate Linda Thibault, also former Town Council president and town administrator. “It was the best Christmas gift ever,” she added.
Thibault thanked Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and his administration for writing the grant.
“They had called me early on, you know, when they were applying for it and I sat with them and gave them some insight as to what would be needed for a senior center,” she said.
The next step is to form a committee to plan and design renovations, said Zwolenski this week, including members of the Scouts, the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, public safety departments, parks and recreation, and public works. He said the original push for the money came when he spoke to Cicilline and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on needed infrastructure for the town.
Zwolenski thanked Bobbi Moneghan and Town Planner Mark Carruolo who helped write the grant, saying it was a team effort on all sides.
Thibault said she knows there will be people who disagree with the allocation of the grant, but as she is helping with classes at Aging Well Inc. at the Woonsocket Senior Center, she sees firsthand the need for a project such as this, interacting with seniors who have been waiting for a long time.
Thibault says she hopes to “get the show on the road” as she and Zwolenski gather individuals to meet to discuss next steps. She added that she won’t know if they will need more than the $4 million allocated until they get started.
North Smithfield was one of the 15 Rhode Island projects approved by President Biden for the fiscal year 2023, with a total amount of $22.6 million.
“The senior center will provide a space where older adults can participate fully in the community, socialize, and receive essential services and assistance,” noted the original news release.
“These 15 projects will help Rhode Island families with childcare and affordable housing, with the development and expansion of community centers, allow for better fire protection, and help us develop a safer, cleaner, and more efficient water supply,” said Cicilline. “This funding will also support our communities’ mental health and bolster learning opportunities for our students.”
