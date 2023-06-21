CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls High School Class of 2023 absorbed the cheers and gave out plenty of its own at the Louis C. Yip Soccer Field off High Street, caps and gowns fluttering in the breeze as students walked the stage.
Graduates lined up to march to “Pomp and Circumstance,” with some of them visibly overcome with anticipation for what was ahead.
“I feel really excited and it was a great journey this year,” said Kenny Ramirez, who moved to Rhode Island from Guatemala. “It’s an honor to be from another country and graduating here, especially for the family.”
“I’m feeling excited and nervous for the new journey to start,” said Hiromi Flores. “I’m looking forward to going to college.”
Soon the graduates were marching to their seats and were greeted by Principal Robert McCarthy, who expressed his admiration and appreciation “for the fortitude, perseverance, humor, and love demonstrated over these past four years.”
“The Warrior spirit is alive and well in CF, in large part due to the incredible spirit and strength of this senior class,” McCarthy said.
Others who spoke included Mayor Maria Rivera, Supt. Stephanie Downey-Toledo, student speaker Elisa Da Rosa Goncalves, valedictorian Ailyn Mendoza, and class speaker Tolani Olagundoye.
Rivera praised the community for the proud moment of recognizing the graduates, and being at the core of everything they accomplished.
“Our community challenges us in our moments of need and embraces us as we achieve,” she said. “Look around this field tonight. This is your community.”
Rivera encouraged graduates to embrace growth, especially when experiencing the unfamiliar and uncertain.
“Step into this next season knowing you may not have all the answers or know exactly what’s next, but you have the foundation, strength, and experience to succeed,” she said.
Downey-Toledo introduced Da Rosa Goncalves, whom she selected to address the class as graduation speaker for her involvement at CFHS as Rhode Island Shakespeare orator and for studying at the college level during her senior year.
Da Rosa Goncalves reflected on the class’s “perseverance, dedication, and Warrior spirit” during the pandemic.
“Our class has experienced high school in more ways than one, from entering into the chaotic bubble that is high school as fragile little freshmen to our worlds being flipped upside down and having to learn from tiny computer screens for months on end,” she said. “Living through a pandemic isn’t a battle we asked for, but in the end a battle we overcame.”
Da Rosa Goncalves also spoke of the importance of self-discipline and self-motivation for accomplishing goals and receiving support from others.
“Once you start believing in yourself, the rest will follow and others will also believe in you and want to help guide you along the way,” she said.
She thanked Dr. Grant for getting her involved in the National Shakespeare competition, Dr. Upegui for accepting her “loud singing, dancing, short jokes, the attitude, and standing on tables,” and Mr. Ramos “for always having my back and giving me a helping hand.”
She also thanked her cheerleading coaches for getting her started in the sport despite having no experience, along with the community of Central Falls as the place where it felt good to be herself and where she felt safe and loved.
Valedictorian Mendoza centered her speech on the concept of change and how it drives our lives. Mendoza spoke about how she previously didn’t appreciate change and relied on the consistency of everything staying the same for its comfort and security.
“But I learned that I actually don’t want to know everything that’ll happen,” she said. “Because life isn’t entirely about knowing what’s going to happen.”
Mendoza said she has found comfort in the unexpected and appreciation for “the things we aren’t directly searching for that are the most remarkable.”
Mendoza advised her classmates to learn to be open to change, since it allows us to grow even if we will also face hurt as a result of it. “Change is our motor for life,” she said. “It leads to uneasy roads that we’ll face and endure; it’s inevitable.”
Olagundoye gave a run-through of the generations and what they are perceived to be.
“Every generation has their own positive and negative stereotypes which are sort of embedded in their identity,” she said.
But regardless of the stereotypes, Olagundoye said that we all have the free will to decide who we truly want to be and what we want to exemplify. “We have the ability to choose characteristics we want to display such as patience, integrity, gentleness, compassion, kindness, hard work, respect, generosity, and so much more,” she said.
With regard to Generation Z of the Class of 2023, Olagundoye emphasized how it is adaptable to change, which speaks to the resiliency displayed during the pandemic.
“Even though the pandemic was so rough for all of you, you pushed through virtual school and Zoom. Your generation overcame high school through a global pandemic,” she said.
Her last three pieces of advice for the graduates were to know the difference between intelligence and wisdom, to choose friends wisely, and to “be discerning on your quest to finding truth.”
“If you are not discerning, the world and influencers of the world that you ascribe to will try to sell you an identity, a purpose, a problem and a solution that is not for you,” Olagundoye said. “Choose to be a source of positive stereotypes in your generation and in the world. You are essential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.