JD's
Buy Now

Angela Burke and Jason St. Germain, owners of JD’s Market at 63 Main St., in Blackstone.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

BLACKSTONE – Angela Burke and her partner Jason St. Germain took over an existing convenience store at 63 Main St. and called it JD’s Market, with the intent to offer more than such a store would typically have at reasonable prices for the community.

Once called Emmanuel Mart, they took over the store last August, offering a variety of fresh produce, grocery items, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages. JD is Burke’s son, who according to Burke, is disabled and has low vision. JD wears red glasses, which are depicted in the logo for the store. She told The Breeze she hopes one day she can offer the store to him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.