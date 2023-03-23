BLACKSTONE – Angela Burke and her partner Jason St. Germain took over an existing convenience store at 63 Main St. and called it JD’s Market, with the intent to offer more than such a store would typically have at reasonable prices for the community.
Once called Emmanuel Mart, they took over the store last August, offering a variety of fresh produce, grocery items, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages. JD is Burke’s son, who according to Burke, is disabled and has low vision. JD wears red glasses, which are depicted in the logo for the store. She told The Breeze she hopes one day she can offer the store to him.
More than two years ago, the town’s major grocery store, Park ‘n Shop, permanently closed, opening more of an opportunity for others.
“There was already a bit of a customer base,” Burke said of Emmanuel Mart, so when they first started off, business was great. Lately though, according to Burke, they’ve been hurt by rising inflation.
Burke said opportunity presented itself, especially when she saw many small businesses close during the pandemic. She said they don’t go through distributors because it’s more expensive to go that route. She also works a full-time job during the day and comes to JD’s at night and on the weekends to work along with St. Germain.
“We’re doing whatever we can to keep our prices down,” she said.
She added that their intent was to create a sort of hybrid concept where people who need to stop for more than just milk and eggs would find more grocery options.
JD’s offers free tote bags with one’s purchase that if the customer brings back will reward them with 5 percent off their entire grocery store purchase. To showcase their grocery selection, they are also posting new recipes with ingredients that can be found at their store.
“We want to help the community and get involved in the community,” said Burke. She said she hopes people in the community will give them a chance and support their small business, as their prices are generally lower than typical convenience store prices. Ultimately, Burke said, they are just trying to pay the bills and encourage people to shop local.
