Quite an upgrade
Donna Palumbo shows the difference she and her friend were able to make, with the help of the town, on this small lot near Mary Mother of Mankind Church. The residents say they plan to continue decorating it for holidays going forward.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Donna Palumbo, a 42-year resident of the Greystone neighborhood, had always loved living here, but one overgrown spot near her Brown Avenue home had long bothered her.

Palumbo and neighborhood friend Lori Benoit, a 27-year resident, recently approached Mayor Charles Lombardi’s Chief of Staff Dick Fossa about what the town might do to get the disheveled lot it owns at the corner of Di Guilio Drive and Cove Court cleaned up.

