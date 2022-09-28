Donna Palumbo shows the difference she and her friend were able to make, with the help of the town, on this small lot near Mary Mother of Mankind Church. The residents say they plan to continue decorating it for holidays going forward.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Donna Palumbo, a 42-year resident of the Greystone neighborhood, had always loved living here, but one overgrown spot near her Brown Avenue home had long bothered her.
Palumbo and neighborhood friend Lori Benoit, a 27-year resident, recently approached Mayor Charles Lombardi’s Chief of Staff Dick Fossa about what the town might do to get the disheveled lot it owns at the corner of Di Guilio Drive and Cove Court cleaned up.
“It kind of looked like a jungle,” she said of the property located near Mary Mother of Mankind Church.
She said not only did Fossa recruit the Department of Public Works to take out all the overgrowth, revealing some nice feature boulders, but the town team also installed new mulch as well. She said the two of them were both so pleased with the response from Fossa and the town crews to what was a fairly small concern.
Palumbo said work gave them the jumpstart they needed to care for the lot themselves going forward, including weeding and decorating for holidays. Their first decorating effort was for fall, but Palumbo’s husband, Richard, said residents are in for a treat for the next big holiday, when he plans to help out.
“Christmas is coming,” he said, and anyone who’s seen their house at that time of year knows that it’ll look super festive.
Palumbo said neighbors have had a very positive response to the improvement, making quite a few comments. The lot is located along the route that Mary Mother of Mankind Church members take to get there, Palumbo said, and they seem to appreciate the change as well.
“It makes the neighborhood look 100 percent better,” she said.
