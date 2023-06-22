WOONSOCKET – Most current City Council members campaigned with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on a message of working together and getting things done after years of dissension in local government, but the six months since the city inauguration has seen plenty of infighting and a similar level of rancor.
Recent interactions have revealed plenty of cracks in the relationship, with Baldelli-Hunt sometimes unable to gain the majority on votes or approvals being much narrower than many predicted six months ago.
During a recent council meeting, Baldelli-Hunt was clearly frustrated when Councilor Garrett Mancieri voted to not support her plans to add money for an assistant fire chief to the budget, and the two have increasingly tangled on many subjects. Baldelli-Hunt also accused Mancieri of giving money to small businesses that benefit his “inner circle” during Monday’s council meeting.
The council ended up passing Mancieri’s ordinance Monday, with Council President Chris Beauchamp, Vice President Valerie Gonzalez, and Councilor Scott McGee voting no to an amendment from Mancieri to add $90,000 to three organizations and businesses to the overall ordinance.
In an email to Gonzalez, previous Councilor Jim Cournoyer, one of those who previously voted to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office and then lost his election last November, accused Baldelli-Hunt of screaming and calling Mancieri and Councilor Brian Thompson “f---ing a-holes” in the hallway at City Hall after a meeting in which he said they voted no on her piece of legislation. Cournoyer also cited a mass exodus of employees from City Hall in the past few months.
“It is not unreasonable to assume that employees are treated in similar fashion,” he said in the email.
In the city’s May 2023 monthly staffing vacancy report released this week, an additional 12 positions have been vacated since January, with the number of vacant positions increasing from 13 to 25.
The Breeze spoke to Baldelli-Hunt, who said when it comes to disagreements on legislation, her personality has always been the way it is. If she does not agree with someone or has an exchange regarding a piece of legislation, she knows both parties will eventually move on and she’ll continue to lead and work with that person for the betterment of the city, she said.
Baldelli-Hunt referenced Mancieri who she recently has been at odds with, and she said that though she doesn’t agree with the way he’s voting, she’ll continue to work with him.
“Whatever we look to do as an administration, it’s whatever is in the best interest of the residents of the city,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt also addressed the email from Cournoyer. She said she never called Thompson and Mancieri those names. She was indeed frustrated with the way they went about researching the piece of legislation, she said, but Cournoyer exaggerated the real truth.
“Jim Cournoyer clearly has some problems,” she said. “He tries to prey on females or males that are weak in nature or not as forceful in their approach to things; he did it to Garrett Mancieri for years and now he does it to Valerie,” she said.
In response, Cournoyer told The Breeze that he didn’t know what about that email to Gonzalez, who had questioned employee morale in the past, was deemed to be “preying on someone.” He said the mayor is bothered by feedback from constituents who are also taxpayers, citing a recent lawsuit that the ACLU filed after Baldelli-Hunt blocked Thomas Dubois and Greg Duhamel on Facebook.
“If constituent feedback bothers the mayor, which we know it does in light of the incident whereby she blocked two constituents from her Facebook resulting in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, which cost the city $7,000, then perhaps she should find another job outside of public service,” he said.
Cournoyer said that during the mayor’s removal hearings, Finance Director Cindy Johnston as well as the mayor testified that they were short-staffed and needed two additional accountants while blaming the then-council for staffing issues.
“As noted in my email to Councilwoman Gonzalez, the new budget they just passed did not add any new positions to the Finance Department, in direct contradiction to what they testified to under oath,” he said. He added the mayor is the one who has problems, including with attracting and retaining employees and telling the truth.
Mancieri also spoke to The Breeze about his encounter with Baldelli-Hunt during the recent meeting in which he said that Baldelli-Hunt’s administration should have discussions with the council before matters come up in meetings. When it comes to the assistant fire chief being added to the budget, they were given the information minutes before the meeting.
“I don’t like political games like that,” he said.
The Breeze spoke to Councilor McGee, a Baldelli-Hunt ally, about the dynamic of the new council with the mayor, and McGee said that despite the disagreements, the group has been working well together.
“Sure, there’s some bumps in the road, but altogether I think it’s going very well and I think we have a lot of good future plans,” he said.
He emphasized that every councilor has different ideas and different opinions, but they are looking for the good and the common goal, which is what’s best for the city and its residents.
“After all, we live here too, so we wouldn’t want to do anything to make things worse for ourselves also,” he said.
(1) comment
If one were to go back 3-4 years, The VB has (and through no fault of their own) basically reported the same 3-4 stories regarding Woonsocket over and over. You'd think by now. The State would've been forced to step in...or one of the surrounding towns would offer to absorb the town but it's pretty clear that even Vladimir Putin wouldn't try to annex Woonsocket.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.