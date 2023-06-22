WOONSOCKET – Most current City Council members campaigned with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt on a message of working together and getting things done after years of dissension in local government, but the six months since the city inauguration has seen plenty of infighting and a similar level of rancor.

Recent interactions have revealed plenty of cracks in the relationship, with Baldelli-Hunt sometimes unable to gain the majority on votes or approvals being much narrower than many predicted six months ago.

Tags

(1) comment

Trump Supporters Are Terrible People And Traitors
Trump Supporters Are Terrible People And Traitors

If one were to go back 3-4 years, The VB has (and through no fault of their own) basically reported the same 3-4 stories regarding Woonsocket over and over. You'd think by now. The State would've been forced to step in...or one of the surrounding towns would offer to absorb the town but it's pretty clear that even Vladimir Putin wouldn't try to annex Woonsocket.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.