Scouters Hall
Scouters Hall in North Smithfield is planned to be converted into a new multi-generational center, including seniors.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

NORTH SMITHFIELD – News of potential significant federal funding toward a new senior center near Pacheco Park has sparked renewed hope that the town could finally land a community resource already enjoyed by older residents in many surrounding towns.

On July 22, a news release was sent out by Congressman David Cicilline indicating that he had secured $20 million for Rhode Island Projects in a House-passed spending bill, with $4 million allocated to North Smithfield for a multi-generational facility and senior center at Scouters Hall.

