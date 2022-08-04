NORTH SMITHFIELD – News of potential significant federal funding toward a new senior center near Pacheco Park has sparked renewed hope that the town could finally land a community resource already enjoyed by older residents in many surrounding towns.
On July 22, a news release was sent out by Congressman David Cicilline indicating that he had secured $20 million for Rhode Island Projects in a House-passed spending bill, with $4 million allocated to North Smithfield for a multi-generational facility and senior center at Scouters Hall.
“I’m proud that all of the projects I fought to include in this bill were passed this week. These 11 projects will help Rhode Island families with childcare and affordable housing, with the development and expansion of community centers, allow for better fire protection, and help us develop a safer, cleaner, and more efficient water supply for our homes, schools, and businesses,” said Cicilline in a statement.
The funding, if it passes through additional steps at the federal level, would be used to convert the existing community space at Scouters Hall into a full-service senior center with an outdoor seating area and walking paths. The center would provide a space where older adults can participate fully in the community, socialize, and receive essential services and assistance.
“The presence or absence of a senior center speaks volumes,” former Town Administrator Linda Thibault told The Breeze.
According to studies from the National Council on Aging, older adults who participate in senior center programs can learn to manage and delay the onset of chronic disease and experience measurable improvement for their physical, social, spiritual, emotional, mental, and economic well-being.
Since her time as former town administrator, Thibault has been part of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee for the town while working full time as a registered nurse, and adds that her passion has been working toward getting a senior center for the citizens of North Smithfield.
“We have a space; we need a place to call home,” she said.
Thibault said that during the COVID-19 lockdown, seniors in North Smithfield were especially isolated, as many had nowhere to turn to. Most seniors in North Smithfield have to commute to Woonsocket and Lincoln centers.
“A lot of time and work went into this,” said Town Council President John Beauregard.
“Scouters will benefit from this as well with a much-needed update and rehab. However, this is not a done deal yet,” added Beauregard. He said the bills still need to be approved by the Senate although Senator Jack Reed and Congressman Cicilline are very optimistic.
“I think it is great how Administrator (Paul) Zwolenski took the opportunity while walking in the parade to discuss the need for a senior center,” added Beauregard. “His team did a great job in applying for the grant and it shows great team work.”
Zwolenski said that though the bill does still need to pass the U.S. Senate, he knows with the possible rebuild Boy Scouts, as well as seniors, will be able to coexist within a new and approved Scouters Hall. He added that parents and individuals have been concerned on whether or not Scouts will be able to use Scouters Hall once it’s used as a senior center, but he emphasized that this will be a facility for everyone.
Thibault adds that though it’s not official, seniors that she has spoken to in the town are very excited.
“I wanted to see one in my lifetime, and I see light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
Town resident Mike Clifford on Monday asked town officials why they wouldn’t seek grant funding dedicated to remodeling the police station instead of creating a senior center.
Zwolenski said they applied for a U.S. Department of Justice grant, but were told North Smithfield is too small of a community. A similar application for funds to convert Scouters Hall into a senior center was successful, though not finalized, he said.
Clifford said it would be important to survey residents of the town before actually going through with any major decisions regarding a new building. He said it’s important to look into whether seniors in subsidized housing want a senior center, or whether it’s others.
“This isn’t the field of dreams. Just because you build it, doesn’t mean they’re going to come,” he said.
He added that having a senior center advocate do the polling on the center tainted the response, saying no one he knows supports the decision to create a senior center at Scouters Hall, preferring to keep taxes low.
“You’re basically saying that you’re against a federal grant that doesn’t cost the town any money to build a senior center?” asked Beauregard. He then asked why the council and administration couldn’t do two things at one time.
Clifford added that Beauregard was putting words in his mouth, saying a police station is necessary for town government to function and a senior center is just nice to have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.