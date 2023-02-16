SMITHFIELD – A small area on the Wolf Hill Forest Preserve could be a designated area for classroom activities for the proposed Northern Rhode Island Forest School after receiving a positive recommendation from the Land Trust.
The Smithfield Town Council has unanimously agreed to a memorandum of understanding allowing the Forest School to utilize an area on the Wolf Hill Forest Preserve for classroom activities.
The agreement includes access to an area of land on the preserve, including a small sitting area with tree trunk-like seating, access to the trail system, and the use of natural materials found in the nature classroom.
During a Feb. 7 meeting, Forest School founders Diana Brennen and Lindsey Baillargeon presented plans for the school, which includes outdoor learning to support the curriculum.
Baillargeon said the after-school program would focus on scientific literacy and use science-based lessons to make learning experiential. Learning styles differ in each student, and she said hands-on learning is the most effective way to achieve mastery of a subject.
“We see a wonderful opportunity to take kids who are used to traditional learning to science-based lessons,” she said.
Baillargeon, a teacher in a master’s program, said the Forest School will work alongside science, English language arts, math and other common core standards. She said this type of learning is “very helpful” for many types of learners.
“Only we’re doing it in the forest,” she said.
Baillargeon said other Forest School activities include using vocabulary words and applying them to the forest, plant identification, and finding dens and building them. She said students can experiment with angles and weights.
The school would serve youth ages 4-10, and all must be accompanied by an adult. Exceptions are made with families with multiple children, she said. Brennen said the age range could expand if there is expressed interest to have Forest School for adults.
Sessions run all year, including outdoor winter sessions. They anticipate their first school session next spring.
Brennen, who is a level three Forest School practitioner, said she believes there are steps to creating a holistic lesson plan about respecting the needs of each child and their interests. As a community, students agree on a set of rules to abide by.
Ultimately, Baillergeon said, she hopes the Forest School can host field trips for public schools and share the experiential learning experience with everyone.
Land Trust Chairperson Barbara Rich supported the Forest School, and said the Land Trust feels that the program would be a benefit for the community.
The Forest School program follows the European and Canadian Forest School methodologies, and is new to the U.S., Baillergeon said. Each program is developed to suit the particular location, set of students, and season.
The Rhode Island Environmental Education Association also wrote a letter in support of the Forest School, stating it would promote environmental education in formal and non-formal settings.
