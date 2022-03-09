PROVIDENCE – A North Providence woman last week admitted in federal court that she provided false information to a mortgage lender when applying for a Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgage, and that she fraudulently applied for a COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan and unemployment insurance benefits under both the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, announced U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
Juliana Martins, 53, who was on federal supervised release at the time of the charged fraudulent activities, pleaded guilty to false statement on a loan application and theft of government property. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 4.
At the time of her guilty plea, Martins admitted to the court that while on federal supervised release for her role in a stolen identity refund scheme, as well as while on state probation for an unrelated 2014 conviction for forgery and counterfeiting, she applied for an FHA-guaranteed loan. As part of the application process, she provided false explanations as to her gaps in employment while serving her federal sentence, claiming she was unemployed due to a “family emergency.” Martins also failed to disclose the fact that she was subject to a $385,533 federal restitution order, states a release.
Following the application, Martins and a co-borrower were issued an FHA-insured mortgage in the amount of $265,109.
Additionally, Martins admitted that in July 2020, she submitted a fraudulent application for an SBA low-interest COVID-related Economic Injury Disaster Loan, falsely claiming that she was an independent contractor in the health service business, and that her business had been impacted by the pandemic.
Finally, Martins admitted that she fraudulently applied for and received COVID-related unemployment insurance benefits while she was employed as an office manager in April 2020. In total, Martins received more than $40,000 in COVID relief benefits to which she was not entitled.
Rhode Islanders who believe their personal identification has been stolen and used to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits are urged to contact the Rhode Island State Police at financialcrimes@risp.gov or the FBI Providence office at 401-272-8310.
