GLOCESTER – One woman has died and three other people were injured in a crash involving two SUVs and a pickup truck on Friday, Oct. 14.

At around 2:30 p.m. that day, members of the Glocester Police Department and Glocester EMS responded to the area of 1943 Putnam Pike for a serious motor vehicle accident. The accident involved two small SUVs and a tri-axle dump truck. In the immediate area of the accident, Putnam Pike was closed and re-opened at around 6:30 p.m.

