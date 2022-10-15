GLOCESTER – One woman has died and three other people were injured in a crash involving two SUVs and a pickup truck on Friday, Oct. 14.
At around 2:30 p.m. that day, members of the Glocester Police Department and Glocester EMS responded to the area of 1943 Putnam Pike for a serious motor vehicle accident. The accident involved two small SUVs and a tri-axle dump truck. In the immediate area of the accident, Putnam Pike was closed and re-opened at around 6:30 p.m.
A 66 year-old Glocester woman, who was operating one of the SUVs, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Three juvenile passengers in the same SUV were also transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.
A 38-year-old woman and resident of Putnam, Conn., operator of the second SUV, was evaluated by EMS on the scene. A juvenile passenger in this vehicle was also evaluated at the scene. These occupants did not require transport to the hospital, states a release.
A 55-year-old North Providence man who was operating the dump truck was evaluated at the scene but did not require transport to the hospital.
Members of the Glocester Police Accident Reconstruction Unit were helped by the Rhode Island State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and Commercial Enforcement Unit. Chepachet, West Glocester, Harmony, Foster, and Oakland Mapleville EMS/Fire Departments assisted in responding to the crash.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.