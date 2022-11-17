PROVIDENCE – A Pawtucket woman who recorded herself molesting a toddler and sent the video to her boyfriend was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.
Samantha York, 34, pleaded guilty on June 8 to sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.
According to court documents, in December 2016, following the arrest of York's then boyfriend, John Q. Adams, 33, of Foster, in an unrelated investigation, law enforcement allegedly discovered a video on the boyfriend's cell phone of an adult molesting a toddler. Adams allegedly told investigators that his York provided him with the video to satisfy his sexual desire for young girls.
Upon further investigation, law enforcement identified the child whose face was clearly visible, determined that York, who was a caregiver for the child, was the person shown in the video molesting the child, that she recorded her actions, and that she sent the video to Adams. Adams later sent the video to another person.
York was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell Jr., to 180 months in federal prison to be followed by 10 years of federal supervised release.
Adams is awaiting trial on unrelated charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. A federal indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise Barton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.