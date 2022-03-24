PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Commerce Department has announced a planned new series of forums highlighting local organizations, with an inaugural discussion focused on women-led businesses.
This Women in Business will be held next Thursday, March 31, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Atrium on Main, 285 Main St. in downtown Pawtucket. The event is free and will include a complimentary breakfast. More information can be found on the Pawtucket Promotes: Women in Business Facebook page.
The “Pawtucket Promotes” discussion series aims to highlight businesses and industries that are active in the community. The first panel discussion and question and answer session, sponsored by Bank Newport, will spotlight trailblazing women operating small businesses in Pawtucket.
“They are all going to be explaining their journeys, how they came to be in Pawtucket and highlight their businesses,” said Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien.
Carmen Dias-Jusino, vice president of community development for Bank Newport, will serve as the moderator, with guests from different industries, such as health and nutrition, restaurant and hospitality, and more.
Panelists will include Alecia Catucci of White Dog Distilling, Stacey Riendeau of Bake My Day, Lorraine Sena of the Bucket Nutrition, Carmen Monteiro of 10 Rocks Tapas Bar, and Charna Ethier of Providence Perfume.
“With this month being Women’s History month, and after kicking off with the International Women’s Day Celebration, we wanted to keep the momentum going throughout the rest of the month and promote women owned and led business,” Rizzo said.
Registration is required in advance to ensure guests receive a complimentary breakfast. Rizzo said the Atrium has plenty of room for guests to space out, in case anyone would like to maintain social distance during the event. Parking for the event is available in the city parking garage across the street and in the rear of the building at 285 Main St. in downtown Pawtucket.
Sandra Cano, who was appointed as Pawtucket’s director of commerce in December, said she was excited to present the new forum series spotlighting local business.
“For the first forum, it was fitting this month as women’s history month to highlight women operating small businesses in our city,” Cano said.
She said the speakers will each share stories about challenges they faced and overcame to find success, as well as what they hope to see for growth of other businesses in the city. Other topics of discussion will teach other business owners about marketing workshops, grant programs and other various resources available to them.
Future panel discussions are already being planned for April and June. The events are currently being supported by partnerships, like this month’s sponsor of Bank of Newport, and Cano said she hopes to find consistent partners and funding for the future.
