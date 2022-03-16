NORTH PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency selected the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council as the fifth pilot watershed funded through EPA’s Southeast New England Program addressing coastal water quality issues.
The addition of the Woonasquatucket River to SNEP’s inaugural pilot watershed initiative will bring further attention to urban water quality issues in five Rhode Island towns and two cities within the Woonasquatucket River watershed: Glocester, North Smithfield, Smithfield, North Providence, Johnston, Providence, and Cranston.
“EPA is pleased to announce this additional pilot watershed to find effective solutions to urban water quality concerns, including nitrogen pollution, habitat loss, and the impacts of climate change,” said Regional Administrator David Cash.
“We are particularly proud that this builds on EPA’s commitment to ensure our efforts are protecting and investing in underserved communities. I’m excited that the Woonasquatucket watershed has been added to a strong group of partners working under SNEP’s pilot initiative.”
Under the management of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, EPA funding of $150,000 will support the WRWC in increasing community capacity to improve river water quality, develop a community-centered climate resilience plan, and implement a sustainable funding mechanism for stormwater management and maintenance of green-water and gray-water systems.
Like the other four SNEP Watershed Pilot programs, EPA expects to award a total of $750,000 over the next five years to WRWC to improve the health of the Woonasquatucket River and anticipates that this effort will yield transferable skills and techniques that can be applied in other communities.
The WRWC project joins four previously announced watersheds included in the SNEP Pilot Watershed Initiative.
The five watersheds are intended to demonstrate how concentrated, collaborative efforts and holistic planning can more effectively address common environmental challenges in coastal southeast New England.
“The WRWC is thrilled to be selected for a SNEP Pilot Watershed Initiative grant. This five-year investment will allow us to make deep connections and facilitate coordination among the seven communities WRWC serves. We are poised to expand our K-12 educational programming watershed-wide, build flood resilience, improve water quality and connect people to the river through recreation programs. We will all take pride in making all of our water resources swimmable, fishable, healthy and accessible,” said Alicia Lehrer, executive director of Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council.
