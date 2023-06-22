WOONSOCKET – He was once a tennis player, a body builder, and a salesman, but now he teaches art to students in grades 6 and 7 at Beacon Founders Academy in Woonsocket.
Paul Coté, a native of Woonsocket and graduate, told The Breeze that the last three months being an art teacher has been an unbelievable experience as he watches young children slowly discover their own talents
“What is happening at Beacon Charter School for the Arts Founders Academy is so cathartic and so amazing with all the products that are going forward,” he said.
Coté told The Breeze that he never knew initially that he had this hidden talent, but it emerged through a low point in his life when he picked up his first canvas. Since then, the urge to create has been flowing through him, he said. In the past 14 years or so, his modern art work has been featured in The Smithsonian, Harvard, Mass General, Butler and the Alzheimer’s Association.
“The art was a surreal story, to say the least,” he said.
Coté has also been known to organize fundraisers through the years to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. Both Coté’s father and all five of his father’s siblings were diagnosed with the disease.
“I was going to all these different organizations throughout the east coast doing my live painting performances and live auction performances where I’d have like five or six different height ladders,” he said.
Coté said he was recently looking for a part-time job to do something different and step outside the box. In the past years that he has fully involved his own work, with Coté creating about 900 large works that can take up to months to create. He said it was just a chance and also a “raw moment” that a job posting to be an art teacher at Beacon Founders in his home city would appear.
“It was almost like it was meant to be,” he said.
In the past three months, Coté’s students have scored an exhibit at Julian’s Restaurant in Providence, have booked a future exhibit next year at the Museum of Work and Culture, and also got to send their work to a hospital in the Ukraine. Because Coté had donated a few of his works to a Ukrainian foundation in Boston, he said he had the connections to be able to make a few calls and get their work shipped out.
“Obviously, the Ukrainian flag is blue and yellow, and I had them work off of that,” he said of their art.
Coté said that in only a few months, he has seen students in the community who have the talent to create in their blood, and to witness it firsthand is “incredible.”
“There’s a lot of kids who didn’t know they had it until it was presented to them in a certain way,” he said.
Asked if the art exhibit for next year at the Museum of Work and Culture will have a certain theme, he said he thinks he’ll have the students work on something related to the history of the Industrial Revolution and how Woonsocket came to be. He also has a summer camp in conjunction with Beacon Founders, he said, and it is now at capacity.
“We’re going to do a lot of expeditions to check out old Woonsocket,” he said. “We’re going to walk to the Museum, we’re going to go to the Blackstone River, we’re going to look at the old churches. I want them to realize what’s around them,” he added.
