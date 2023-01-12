A dedicated group of volunteers and staff have been running the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary from its Mendon Road location for 30 years. Volunteers are, from left, Assistant Director Gail Desmarais, Judith Malmberg, Director Deb Adam, Angie Luongo, Cindy Roy, Vikki Vian, Dawn Cummings and Donna Gregorio, pictured with cat friends Lucy, Ethel, Jack and Jill.
A dedicated group of volunteers and staff have been running the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary from its Mendon Road location for 30 years. Volunteers are, from left, Assistant Director Gail Desmarais, Judith Malmberg, Director Deb Adam, Angie Luongo, Cindy Roy, Vikki Vian, Dawn Cummings and Donna Gregorio, pictured with cat friends Lucy, Ethel, Jack and Jill.
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary is celebrating 30 years of serving the community and providing local cats with forever homes.
Paulette Tessier, owner of the shelter, originally ran the clothing store Buddha’s Bazaar on the property, and started the shelter as the Woonsocket branch of Volunteer Services for Animals. The shelter ran right out of Buddha’s Bazaar starting in 1991, with the store licensed to have a pet department.
“I stopped by 29 years ago, and I’m still here,” said Director Deb Adam. Adam recalls seeing a “volunteers needed” sign and walking straight in to help. Tessier made a small room in the building with a few cats inside and was able to expand to the other half of the building after Buddha’s Bazaar closed.
Since then, the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary has been able to save up to 10,000 cats. Because of the pandemic and the fact that Woonsocket doesn’t currently have a dedicated animal shelter, Adam says they have seen an impact.
“We’ve gotten a lot more phone calls,” she said.
Assistant Director Gail Desmarais said the biggest struggle recently for them has been veterinarian care.
“All the vets have been so busy since the pandemic,” she said.
Both her and Adam say they have also have been experiencing residents dropping offs cats at the front door, as they can no longer afford care for them.
She and Adam said the Cat Sanctuary relies heavily on donations from residents. The shelter annually holds yard sales as well as various other fundraisers. They credit the success of those to volunteer Dawn Cummings who runs the shelter’s Facebook page.
“It’s amazing when we run low on something, I’ll ask Dawn to put it on the Facebook page and people respond,” said Adam.
The shelter has a total of 15 cats that are up for adoption or are in foster care currently. Some of the cats, including Pandora, Talia, and Princess, are the house cats of the Cat Sanctuary.
Adam and Desmarais said they try to run by appointment only, but when a family comes to the door and they’re not busy, they won’t say no. The application process includes looking at current pets and matching the right cat to the right family.
“We put a lot of love in our cats,” said Desmarais, as she said the cats in the shelter are meant to be indoors only.
“A cat can live 18-plus years. It drops down to two and half (years) when you let them go indoor and outdoor,” said Adam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.