WOONSOCKET – Owners of the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, said they were unpleasantly surprised to see a giant hole in the window when they arrived at work Monday morning.
Around 1 a.m., someone tossed a large rock through the window of the facility. Because they have cameras, they were able to see it happen when they got to work the next day.
“Besides having to replace a window, the rock also busted our computer screen,” said staff.
Thankfully, none of the cats escaped and none were injured, as glass was everywhere and most of the cats they have are free roamers.
In January, The Breeze reported on the shelter celebrating 30 years of saving cats in the community. The facility relies heavily on donations from residents, and holds annual yard sales and fundraisers to keep the doors open.
The hole in the window has created an additional financial burden as the organization struggles to keep up during their busy season. Assistant Director Gail Desmarais told The Breeze that they now have to look into putting cameras outside and are looking to replace the window with some sort of safety glass.
”There was so much glass in the shelter and we have cats that room freely it is a miracle that they did not get glass in their paws,” she said.
In June, the sanctuary held their annual summer yard sale that was quite successful, but they urge residents to donate what they can and call the Woonsocket Police Department if they have any sort of information on the vandalism.
“Not something we needed on top of the very busy kitten season we are experiencing,” said the owners.
To donate to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, visit their PayPal.
