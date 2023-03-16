Akita dog lovers from all over New England came to the Providence & Worcester Train Station, in Woonsocket, to commemorate the 100th Birthday of Hachiko, Japan’s most beloved dog. Hachiko went to the Shibuya Train Station in Tokyo for nine years expecting the return of his owner, Hidesaburo Ueno, who had died at work of a cerebral hemorrhage. A movie of the story of the dog,”Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” staring Richard Gere, was filmed at the Woonsocket train station in 2009.
Akita dog lovers from all over New England came to the Providence & Worcester Train Station, in Woonsocket, to commemorate the 100th Birthday of Hachiko, Japan’s most beloved dog. Hachiko went to the Shibuya Train Station in Tokyo for nine years expecting the return of his owner, Hidesaburo Ueno, who had died at work of a cerebral hemorrhage. A movie of the story of the dog,”Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” staring Richard Gere, was filmed at the Woonsocket train station in 2009.
WOONSOCKET – The 100th birthday of the well-known Japanese Akita Hachiko drew hundreds of people from around New England.
Last Friday, March 10, the community honored Hachiko at his downtown statue that sits in front of the Providence & Worcester Railroad Station, right where the movie “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” was filmed, starring Richard Gere, in 2009.
Yumi McDonald, who has based most of her life on carrying on the story of Hachi, was present with Consul General of Japan Suzuki Kotaro and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. Newly crowned Cherry Blossom Princess Mavy Pineda was also in attendance.
The story of Hachiko tells the tale of an Akita adopted by professor Hidesaburo Ueno in 1924 in Shibuya, Japan. Hachiko always accompanied the professor to see him off to work in the morning and meet him there at night. However, when Ueno suddenly died at the university in 1925, Hachiko didn’t understand that and kept waiting for the professor at Shibuya station for 10 years until his own death.
McDonald said her mother, who was living in Shibuya, used to see Hachiko at the station when she was a little girl, which originally inspired her to carry on Hachiko’s legacy. McDonald has celebrated past birthdays of Hachiko at the dog’s statue in Japan.
“I thought, maybe we should do the 10th anniversary here,” McDonald told The Breeze, as the statue dedicated to Hachiko in Woonsocket is the only one dedicated to the dog in the U.S. McDonald added that they were supposed to hold a parade dedicated to Hachiko, but it was canceled due to COVID. She said it was great being able to be a part of last Friday’s celebration with many dog owners in attendance.
“For us, every Japanese knows about this story since we were kids,” said Kotaro, who was recently honored as the new consul general of Japan.
“I can tell you, you will drive by this area and you will find people here reading the sign, taking pictures, coming with their dog, so we are proud that this film took place in Woonsocket starring Richard Gere, and it’s just a very special day and we’re just so happy to have all our canine friends here with us,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
Officials gifted a city blanket to Kotaro.
Individuals from the Big East Akita Rescue were all present at the ceremony. B.E.A.R. was founded in 2011 by a small group of concerned Akita owners and volunteers who wanted to help the breed due to the number of Akitas in the region.
“Akitas are a very special breed,” said Woonsocket resident Christine Harnois, who found her own Akita named Chubby through B.E.A.R. after losing her first Akita named Angel.
“It was love at first sight, he just jumped right up in my car and that was it,” she said.
Karyn Marquis, who also found her two Akitas Niki and George through B.E.A.R., said she takes photos of Akitas for rescues free of charge with hopes that the dogs will end up in a good home and have a good life. She added that Jo Dimon and her husband Matt, who founded the organization, have worked tirelessly for the breed, and have dedicated a lot of energy and love to the organization their entire life.
“We stand behind the group,” she said.
Marquis said that though all dogs are wonderful, Akitas are the kind of dog for the kind of person who values undying loyalty, just like Hachiko showed his owner all those years ago in Japan.
