WOONSOCKET – After many hours of contentious questioning over two days of hearings, the Woonsocket City Council voted 3-2 early Thursday morning to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office.
Council President Daniel Gendron, who recused himself from the final vote, was immediately sworn in as mayor.
Council Vice President John Ward broke a 2-2 tie after four votes, indicating his disgust, he said, in having to do so.
Baldelli-Hunt immediately pledged again to do everything in her power to make sure the group in favor of the measure is voted out of office, saying what they did was un-American. She herself is running unopposed in the race for mayor next month, meaning she'll be back in office by December.
WOONSOCKET – As the clock struck midnight in City Council chambers Wednesday morning, a recess was called and deliberations pushed to 6 p.m. Wednesday evening as the council considered whether Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt should be temporarily removed from office.
City Council chambers were packed and overflow rooms in use as attorneys questioned the parties involved in hashing out a complaint for removal filed by outgoing Councilor Denise Sierra, who claimed the mayor failed to “execute her duties and ignored many measures passed by the council.”
The City Council needed only a simple 4-3 majority to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office as a resolution was to be considered Wednesday evening, Oct. 5. If ousted, attorneys were suggesting with their lines of questioning that she would likely appeal to the Rhode Island Supreme Court claiming a flawed process with no definition on how such proceedings should take place and a general claim that removal deprives voters of representation that they put in place.
Unlike Woonsocket, most communities no longer still have an allowance for a council to simply remove a mayor, with most mandating that the same people who voted the mayor in would also need to vote them out.
Despite likely removal from office this week, Baldelli-Hunt will still be alone on the November ballot and is likely to win the seat right back. Council President Dan Gendron would act as mayor in her absence.
At a council meeting Monday, Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino shared how he feels about its ongoing feud with the mayor.
“It’s stressful as a worker here, it gets in the way of everyday progress and it’s always talked about,” he said. “It’s an everyday consequence in my opinion, I’m not saying there’s no reason to have differences.”
At Tuesday’s hearing, Sierra read the nine complaints she had submitted with supporting documents, claiming the “mayor committed willful violation(s) of any provisions of the charter or ordinances and willful neglect of duties.”
Among the council mandates Baldelli-Hunt is accused of ignoring is a police contract the council approved because members felt she was taking too long to reach an agreement. That item was the breaking point, according to councilors. The Woonsocket police union this week asked the attorney general’s office for an investigation of Baldelli-Hunt for non-payment of contract wages.
As the mayor’s attorney, Michael Lepizzera, cross-examined Sierra on Tuesday, he asked her if she drafted the complaint all on her own or had help. Lepizzera added that he believed council attorney James Marusak was hired as special attorney for the council on Sept. 19. Sierra’s attorney, Joseph Larissa, made an objection that it was not “germane to the four corners of the complaint, before the complaint was filed.” Lepizzera responded to Larissa, saying that Sierra was not a “councilwoman tonight and that she was a complaining party,” being represented by a different attorney while the lawyer for the council had looked at the complaint and helped Sierra finalize it.
“I don’t understand how Marusak can be aiding a complaining party to remove the mayor and now Mr. Marusak is going to be advising this council? That is absolutely wrong,” said Lepizzera. Marusak responded that because he was acting as the city’s solicitor, the complaint was only “checked as to matters of form, that was all that was done.”
Lepizzera also asked Sierra if council members had looked at the complaint or had helped her draft it. He added that he would call any of the council members as witnesses, but Marusak said their job in this hearing would be to listen to deliberations and make a decision, and that “the charges are those dated Sept. 6,” backing up Larissa in stating that anyone she discussed the complaint with prior to Sept. 6 did not matter in the deliberations.
“They converted themselves to witnesses in this case, I don’t have any ability and the people of Woonsocket don’t have any ability to understand who actually filed this complaint,” said Lepizzera.
Lepizzera started with charge nine in Sierra’s complaint, in which Sierra complained that the mayor committed a violation by not submitting a request for proposals for a contract to install new skatepark equipment and landscaping. The ordinance required Baldelli-Hunt’s administration to solicit bids no later than May 2, and to provide the results of the request to the council on or before May 16. The mayor had 10 days to either sign off on the ordinance, veto it, or do nothing, according to the charter. The ordinance was written that “it would take effect on the 11th consecutive day following its passage by the City Council,” said the mayor’s attorney, so it took effect April 29, meaning she had only the weekend to solicit bids, he said.
The attorney argued that because Sierra left out that there was a second action taken on an extension when the council realized there wasn’t enough time, that complaint was completely invalid. He added that the mayor did go out to bid, but said Sierra continued to state under oath that she didn’t give enough time to the mayor.
Lepizzera also noted another mistake on a date for charge six related to upgrades at the animal shelter.
“I’m sorry, sir, it’s a little nerve-racking with all of this, and you’re intimidating, so I’m sorry if I’m not 100 percent on. I’m human, and I made a mistake,” said Sierra.
“You’re trying to intimidate the mayor, aren’t you? You’re trying to instruct the mayor, aren’t you?” Lepizzera responded.
Lepizzera added that there were three resolutions that were reissued by ordinance, “in an honest effort to work with the mayor.” The date of second passage on an animal shelter item was Dec. 17, and the required ordinance of the official resolutions was dated Dec. 13, therefore making it void, according to Lepizzera. He and Sierra then went back and forth on specifics related to the animal shelter complaint.
After a recess, at around 10:20 p.m., Lepizzera asked if deliberations could be pushed back, as he had seven or eight more hours of cross-examination.
“I’m prepared to go as long as we have to tonight to see this through,” said Council President Daniel Gendron.
Lepizzera also questioned Finance Director Christine Chamberlain and Deputy Director of Finance Cindy Johnston, both of whom testified at length on how they’re inundated with work, particularly because of vacancies and systems issues, and constant interruptions contributed to monthly financial reports being late.
