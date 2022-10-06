Woonsocket hearing
Buy Now

Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her attorneys as they appear in an overflow room at City Hall during Tuesday’s deliberations over whether she should be removed from office.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

WOONSOCKET – After many hours of contentious questioning over two days of hearings, the Woonsocket City Council voted 3-2 early Thursday morning to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office.

Council President Daniel Gendron, who recused himself from the final vote, was immediately sworn in as mayor.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.