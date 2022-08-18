WOONSOCKET – The City Council is offering $50,000 less for the former Ho Kong restaurant property at 366 Cumberland Hill Road than the latest total negotiated by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, delaying the purchase she says would provide the final piece for the development of Cass Park.
Officials would like to purchase the property as part of a plan to further develop the park under a recreational concept including construction of a track and field. The purchase would allow for an additional entrance to the park and for development of more parking.
When a resolution on the $850,000 purchase came to the City Council on Monday, Councilor Jim Cournoyer offered an amendment to $800,000, a number he said was previously agreed to by the council during work sessions.
Councilor David Soucy said he was ready to get a deal done at the negotiated number, citing the acquisition of a $312,500 Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management grant as an added reason. He noted that the council had at one time agreed to $850,000, then the figure went down to $800,000, but the owner wanted more. He said he would hate to see the purchase delayed again, saying this is a good price and he would not vote for the lower $800,000 amount, adding that he’s tired of talking about the matter.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez agreed, saying the council already said previously that $850,000 is doable.
Councilor John Ward then interjected, saying the value of the property is appraised well below $700,000 and the council also said previously that it would not go above $800,000. He said he had no interest in even going to $800,000 and would not support $850,000 if he could “barely” justify $800,000. There are other ways the city could acquire the property and not have to pay $850,000, Ward added.
Cournoyer cited Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s recent budget veto to question the prudence of the $850,000 figure.
Baldelli-Hunt then responded that the money for the property has nothing to do with the budget, saying it would be paid for through a combination of the RIDEM grant and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The mayor said Councilor Roger Jalette was correct when he at one point said the magic number for the property was $900,000. She told the council that the property owner came down an additional $50,000 from there. She painted the word picture related to Cournoyer looking to install a pool in his yard and needing a small strip of land to allow equipment into the yard to install it. Though the strip might only be valued at $7,000, she said, it becomes more valuable if it would allow the equipment in, and Cournoyer might be more willing to pay more than $7,000.
The mayor said there’s funding available to build an athletic recreational complex serving local athletes and all residents of the city. This is “the last piece of the puzzle,” she said, to allow a second access point to the property. The owners of the property have been respectful of the city and understanding of what they’re trying to do in having an athletic complex right next to the high school, she said, which is why they came down $50,000.
Councilor Denise Sierra then reiterated her past-stated opinion that she doesn’t agree with purchasing the property at all “for a multitude of reasons,” one being the fact that the city has an easement allowing residents access. The main reason for the purchase is to expand parking, she said, and she wonders why that wasn’t a consideration when the master plan for the park was originally drawn.
Sierra said she would never agree to taking a commercial property such as this off the tax rolls and turning the 1.37-acre property next to Silvestri Pond into a non-taxpaying entity.
Sierra and Soucy then voted no, and Gonzalez later joined them after asking to reconsider her yes vote. She said she meant to say no because she thought it was important to stick to the $850,000 purchase price after sitting through extensive negotiations.
Gravel sales tabled
Also reconsidering a vote Monday was Councilor Jalette, who was initially the deciding vote approving a resolution allowing Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino to sell gravel and fill from Cass Park to make way for a new recreation complex.
Jalette said he began thinking after his vote that he didn’t know what was planned for the gravel and wasn’t confident that the city would be getting the return previously expected because city crews would be doing much of the work, offsetting the profit.
D’Agostino responded that the city could also raise the price on the gravel that city crews loaded onto the trucks of a private company
“Do you think we’re going to be able to do that?” Jalette asked.
“Well I don’t think, I know,” D’Agostino responded.
He reminded the council how they previously held a workshop and had three companies come before them to express an interest in the gravel.
Cournoyer then added that he recalled those conversations, and he also remembered officials going on the radio and essentially saying the gravel operation would be “my way or the highway.”
He told D’Agostino that with all due respect to him, he’s not comfortable having the city sell the gravel at a price set by him, saying he would prefer some form of official request for proposals. Otherwise, he said, D’Agostino will be “second-guessed until the cows come home.”
Cournoyer said he’s still scratching his head as to why the city would tear Cass Park, saying he would prefer to stick to the original 2017 master plan for the park calling for the resurfacing of Dionne Track and the addition of new lights, stands, and synthetic turf. The track was fixed to make it the same size as North Smithfield’s, he said, and making changes based on the 2017 plan would allow the city to avoid leveling old trees and removing a slope that frankly serves as a barrier currently to Cumberland Hill Road and the smell in the area.
With the amount of money at stake here, said Cournoyer, he’s not comfortable just blanket-approving the sale of the gravel.
The council ended up tabling the item so officials can discuss a price structure for selling the gravel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.