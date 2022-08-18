WOONSOCKET – The City Council is offering $50,000 less for the former Ho Kong restaurant property at 366 Cumberland Hill Road than the latest total negotiated by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, delaying the purchase she says would provide the final piece for the development of Cass Park.

Officials would like to purchase the property as part of a plan to further develop the park under a recreational concept including construction of a track and field. The purchase would allow for an additional entrance to the park and for development of more parking.

